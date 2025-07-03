back to top
HomeNewsModern tools, training crusial for farmers

Modern tools, training crusial for farmers

Joshua Mazimba
By Joshua Mazimba
24

Agriculture expert says improved farming productivity depends on the access to modern equipment, especially for small holder farmers.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, Oliver Bulaya stated that many small scale farmers are unable to afford essential tools such as boreholes, which are crucial for irrigation.

“Irrigation alone is not enough Farmers also need training in Climate Smart Agriculture (CSA) to improve water use,”Dr. Bulaya said.

He urged the government to introduce incentives that would reduce the cost of accessing modern farming technologies and emphasized that farmers should start benefiting from existing government support programs.

Dr. Bulaya recommended efficient water use technologies such as drip irrigation, saying such innovations can boost productivity while conserving water.He also stressed the importance of combining irrigation with agroforestry practices.

“Farmers must protect forests and manage natural resources wisely. Groundwater supply depends on how well we preserve forests and water sources,” he warned.

Meanwhile, a local farmer from Mbala District, Elijah Mubanga, expressed similar concerns urging the government to support smallholder farmers with modern equipment.

“Drought destroys our crops and causes hunger, with better farming tools, we can produce food throughout the year,”Mr. Mubanga noted.

Previous article
Egypt pledges to fulfill all Memoranda signed with Zambia
Next article
MoH, YMCA unite to tackle mental health challenges
Joshua Mazimba
Joshua Mazimba
Related articles

Welcome to UNZA Dept of Media and Communication Studies

Learn more about us at unza.zm

Visit our Department

From the archive

Invest in power importation, urges Milupi

The ADD leader calls for sustainible importation of power Politcian and businessman Charles Milupi has charged that government's move to increase electricity tariffs is...

DAEV ZAMBIA, 4 OTHERS DIE IN CAR ACCIDENT

ALL ABOUT MOSI LAGER’S ‘HOME PARTY’

Load more

From the archive

Popular articles

Navigation

A Teaching Newspaper for the Department of Media and Communication Studies

The University of Zambia (UNZA)

Contact

The University of Zambia
Dept of Media and Communication Studies
Great East Road Campus
PO Box 32379
Lusaka, Zambia

Mobile 1: +260 964 038739
Mobile 2: +260 976 516733
Telephone: +260 211 290035

Follow us

Authors | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service