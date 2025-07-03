Modern tools, training crusial for farmers

Agriculture expert says improved farming productivity depends on the access to modern equipment, especially for small holder farmers.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, Oliver Bulaya stated that many small scale farmers are unable to afford essential tools such as boreholes, which are crucial for irrigation.

“Irrigation alone is not enough Farmers also need training in Climate Smart Agriculture (CSA) to improve water use,”Dr. Bulaya said.

He urged the government to introduce incentives that would reduce the cost of accessing modern farming technologies and emphasized that farmers should start benefiting from existing government support programs.

Dr. Bulaya recommended efficient water use technologies such as drip irrigation, saying such innovations can boost productivity while conserving water.He also stressed the importance of combining irrigation with agroforestry practices.

“Farmers must protect forests and manage natural resources wisely. Groundwater supply depends on how well we preserve forests and water sources,” he warned.

Meanwhile, a local farmer from Mbala District, Elijah Mubanga, expressed similar concerns urging the government to support smallholder farmers with modern equipment.

“Drought destroys our crops and causes hunger, with better farming tools, we can produce food throughout the year,”Mr. Mubanga noted.