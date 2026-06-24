Zambia to host ladies amateur open golf tournament

Zambia is set to host the 2026 Zambia Ladies Amateur Open Golf Tournament from June 26 to 28 at Lusaka Golf Club, with 154 golfers expected to compete in the tournament.

The tournament, organized by the Zambia Ladies Golf Union (ZLGU), has attracted participants from eight countries namely Zimbabwe, Malawi, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania, Botswana and hosts Zambia.

Speaking in an interview with Lusaka Star, Lusaka Golf Club Operations Manager Boyd Kapalamoto said,preparations for the tournament have been completed and the course is in excellent condition.

“The course is in good shape and we have had a series of events that have helped us prepare for this tournament,”Kapalamoto said.

“The greens are running at nine on the stimp meter, which is pretty fast but still moderate for amateur players.”

Kapalamoto revealed that the tournament has attracted a total of 154 participants, the majority of whom are Zambians, including junior golfers from different provinces.

He added that hosting such tournaments is important for the growth of golf in Zambia as it promotes the club and creates tourism opportunities for the country through international participation.

Meanwhile, Chainama Hills Golf Club Lady Captain and tournament participant Bulaya Nyamvuyu described the event as one of the most significant on the golfing calendar.

“This is such a special event on the calendar, not just because of the competition, but because of the whole atmosphere, the energy and the chance to play alongside amazing female golfers,” Nyamvuyu said .

Nyamvuyu said she has been training hard in preparation for the competition and is looking forward to testing herself over the three days of play.

“I have been putting in the work and really looking forward to testing myself over those three days, staying focused, enjoying my game and giving my absolute best,” she said.

She added that her target for this year’s tournament is to finish among the top five golfers and deliver a performance she can be proud of.