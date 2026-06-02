ECZ launches 2026 voter education campaign

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has launched a nationwide voter education campaign ahead of the 2026 General Election.

The campaign, themed “Count Me In”, underscores the need for informed and active citizen participation in the democratic process.

Speaking at the launch, ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis said the initiative is designed to provide clear, accurate, impartial and timely information” to all registered voters.

“When citizens understand their rights and responsibilities, they participate with confidence, promote peace during elections, and strengthen trust in democratic institutions,” she said.

She explained that voter education equips citizens with the knowledge to engage confidently in elections.The Commission intends to use multiple platforms to deliver this information, including radio, television, print media, digital outlets, social networks, and community outreach programmes.

She emphasized that public trust remains essential to a healthy democracy.Mwangala added that when trust grows, democracy itself becomes stronger, noting that publicity and voter education remain among the Commission’s most important tools.

The campaign is designed to encourage broad participation with particular focus young people, women, persons with disabilities, and other groups that have historically been underrepresented in the electoral process.

According to ECZ figures, young people make up the majority of Zambia’s registered voters, accounting for approximately 53 percent of the voter population.

This statistic underscores the vital role of youth participation in shaping the country’s democratic future.