CAF AXE FANS IN CHIPOLOPOLO TIES

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has forbidden fans from attending the two Zambia National Team’s Total Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the National Heroes Stadium.
CAF Communications Director Alexandre Siewe said the decision was arrived at after the confederation and member associations held a meeting on stadium attendance in the matchday five and six of the qualifiers.
The consultation process has resulted in some matches being partially open to fans with strict adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines set by CAF and associate governments,Mr. Siewe.
The Chipolopolo’s last two qualifiers are against the Desert Foxes and the Warriors of Zimbabwe on March 25th and 29th respectively.
The two Chipolopolo games will be played without fans in attendance while selected fixtures like Nigeria versus Lesotho will have an attendance of 30 percent of the stadium capacity.
Other notable AFCON qualifiers with fans in attendance includes Burundi and Central African Republic with five thousand fans, while Madagascar and Niger will have one thousand five hundred fans, among others.
Heading into Thursday’s game, the Chipolopolo are at the bottom of Group H with three points while Botswana is third with four points.
Zimbabwe has five points while Algeria is leading the group with 10 points.
Determined and optimistic sports writer. Self driven and passionate towards seeing an inclusive coverage of sports.
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error
|March 20, 2021
|Power Dynamos
|1 - 0
|Prison Leopards
|March 7, 2021
|Kabwe Warriors
|1 - 2
|ZESCO United
|Lumwana Radiants
|0 - 2
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Forest Rangers
|1 - 1
|Young Green Eagles
|Power Dynamos
|1 - 0
|Red Arrows
|Prison Leopards
|0 - 2
|Indeni
|March 6, 2021
|Green Buffaloes
|1 - 2
|Nkwazi
|Kitwe United
|0 - 1
|Green Eagles
|March 4, 2021
|Young Green Eagles
|3 - 1
|NAPSA Stars
|Red Arrows
|1 - 0
|Prison Leopards
|ZESCO United
|4 - 1
|Lumwana Radiants
|March 3, 2021
|Nkana
|0 - 2
|Kabwe Warriors
|Green Eagles
|1 - 3
|Green Buffaloes
|Indeni
|1 - 0
|Kitwe United
|Buildcon
|2 - 1
|Power Dynamos
|Lusaka Dynamos
|0 - 3
|Forest Rangers
|Nkwazi
|0 - 2
|Zanaco
|February 28, 2021
|Forest Rangers
|0 - 3
|ZESCO United
|Buildcon
|2 - 1
|Young Green Eagles
|February 20, 2021
|Nkana
|00:00
|Forest Rangers
|March 21, 2021
|Nkana
|13:00
|NAPSA Stars
|March 24, 2021
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|NAPSA Stars
|Zanaco
|13:00
|Nkana
|March 26, 2021
|NAPSA Stars
|13:00
|Buildcon
|March 28, 2021
|Nkana
|12:00
|Green Buffaloes
|March 31, 2021
|Lumwana Radiants
|12:00
|Nkana
|NAPSA Stars
|12:00
|Power Dynamos
|March 21, 2021
|Aston Villa
|0 - 2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|West Ham United
|3 - 3
|Arsenal
|March 20, 2021
|Brighton & Hov…
|3 - 0
|Newcastle United
|March 19, 2021
|Fulham
|1 - 2
|Leeds United
|March 15, 2021
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|0 - 1
|Liverpool
|March 14, 2021
|Manchester United
|1 - 0
|West Ham United
|Arsenal
|2 - 1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Leicester City
|5 - 0
|Sheffield United
|Southampton
|1 - 2
|Brighton & Hov…
|March 13, 2021
|Fulham
|0 - 3
|Manchester City
|Everton
|1 - 2
|Burnley
|Crystal Palace
|1 - 0
|West Bromwich Albion
|Leeds United
|0 - 0
|Chelsea
|March 12, 2021
|Newcastle United
|1 - 1
|Aston Villa
|March 10, 2021
|Manchester City
|5 - 2
|Southampton
|March 8, 2021
|West Ham United
|2 - 0
|Leeds United
|Chelsea
|2 - 0
|Everton
|January 17, 2021
|Aston Villa
|00:00
|Everton
|March 20, 2021
|Tottenham Hotspur
|00:00
|Southampton
|April 3, 2021
|Chelsea
|10:30
|West Bromwich Albion
|Leeds United
|13:00
|Sheffield United
|Leicester City
|15:30
|Manchester City
|Arsenal
|18:00
|Liverpool
|April 4, 2021
|Southampton
|10:00
|Burnley
|Newcastle United
|12:05
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Aston Villa
|14:30
|Fulham
|Manchester United
|17:30
|Brighton & Hov…
|April 5, 2021
|Everton
|16:00
|Crystal Palace
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|18:15
|West Ham United
|April 9, 2021
|Fulham
|18:00
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|April 10, 2021
|Manchester City
|10:30
|Leeds United
|Liverpool
|13:00
|Aston Villa
|Crystal Palace
|15:30
|Chelsea
|April 11, 2021
|Burnley
|10:00
|Newcastle United
|West Ham United
|12:05
|Leicester City
|Tottenham Hotspur
|14:30
|Manchester United
|Sheffield United
|17:00
|Arsenal
Department of Media and Communication Studies The University of Zambia Great East Road Campus E-Mail, Twitter, Facebook Mobile Number: +260-964-038739 +260-976-516733 Telephone: +260-211-290035