Mnangagwa describes Lungu as statesman of distinction

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has described the late sixth President Edgar Lungu as a statesman of great distinction, humility and honour.

Speaking when he signed in the book of condolences at the Zambian Embassy in Harare, President Mnangagwa stated that Dr. Lungu was committed to peace and development.

“Zambia has lost an illustrious and dedicated leader whose unwavering commitment to justice and dignity shall continue to inspire present and future generations,” he said.

President Mnangagwa also extended his sympathies to President Hakainde Hichilema, the people of Zambia and the bereaved Lungu family.

Meanwhile, the Charge ‘D’ Affaires Ms. Nabulanga Ntalasha thanked President Mnangagwa for showing solidarity to President Hichilema and the people of Zambia during this difficult time.

This is according to a statement issued by the Third Secretary Communications, Grace Likando today.