HH priotises dialogue over conflict with Lungu family

By Gerald Mambwe
President Hakainde Hichilema says he believes a consensus will be reached between his government and the family of the late sixth President Edgar Lungu, regarding his funeral arrangements.

President Hichilema said his government’s approach is to prioritise dialogue over conflict, rather than relying solely on presidential powers.

“Negotiating, agreeing with the family, and listening to their concerns and desires is something we have chosen to invest in, rather than simply imposing decisions,” President Hichilema said.

He made these remarks at State House during a meeting with Zimbabwe’s special envoy, led by Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga this afternoon.

“So, we believe we shall reach an amicable solution with the family and will then be able to communicate the funeral programme,” he added.

The Head of State further expressed sadness over the passing of Dr Lungu, noting the significance of the moment.

“We now have a situation where I am the seventh president, and five of my predecessors have passed on. We were left with one former president, who has now also passed. It means we currently have no former president in our country,” President Hichilema said.

He also thanked Zimbabwe’s Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga for extending condolences and sharing in Zambia’s grief during this difficult time of national mourning.

In response, General Chiwenga urged President Hichilema to remain strong for the nation as it mourns Dr Lungu, and assured him of Zimbabwe’s continued support.

