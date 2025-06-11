Lungu’s repatriation delayed

The body of the late sixth President, Edgar Lungu will not be repatriated to Zambia from South Africa today, Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

Secretary to the Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa comfirmed in a press statement issued today.

Mr Kangwa said constructive consultations between the government, the family and other stakeholders are still ongoing to ensure a smooth repatriation.

“In this regard, the public will be advised in due course when the body of the late former President will arrive from South Africa,” Mr Kangwa said.

He also emphasised that full details of the state funeral programme will be released as soon as the consultations are concluded.

Dr Lungu, who served as Zambia’s President from 2014 to 2021, passed away at the age of 68 on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at Mediclinic Medforum Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, where he had gone to seek medical attention.