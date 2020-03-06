INNOVATION A SOLUTION TO ECONOMIC CHALLENGES -KAFWAYA

Innovation is without doubt the solution to challenges hindering the economic development of the country, Transport and Communication Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya has said.

Mr Kafwaya said at the 2020 Information Communication Technology (ICT) business innovators’ conference today that the Patriotic Front (PF) government has recognised that technology plays a critical role in driving Zambia towards her developmental plans aimed at attaining a knowledge-based society.

He said having youths that have the ability to transform ideas into innovation solutions that can be used to significantly reduce the county’s poverty levels and improve the lives of citizens was indeed assuring for the future of the country.

The Government through my ministry places great importance in the inclusion of youths in programmes such as this as they are not the only energetic and fresh minded members of the society but also account for over 65 percent of the Zambian population, and are the passionate users of ICTs, he said.

He further said his ministry was continually making strides towards promoting various reforms at a policy and legal level aimed at improving the ICT sector for businesses and individuals alike.

The Minister has since commended the Zambia Information Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) and other partners such as Airtel Zambia for supporting the successful organization of the programme which will enable ICT innovators, especially the youths to showcase their various innovations.

Related

Comments

comments