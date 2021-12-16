ZICTA TO ENSURE CYBERSPACE IS SAFE FOR CHILDREN

Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA) says it will ensure that the cyberspace is safe and secure for children regardless of their gender.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, ZICTA Acting Corporate Communication Manager, Hanford Chaaba said children are also citizens who should enjoy access to information, freedom of expression and privacy.

In as much as children consume information, they need to be protected and guided, he said. ZICTA does not segregate female and male children when it comes to protecting children online.

He however noted that more male children are interested in Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) as compared to female children.

This huge disparity is what we are trying to close up by trying to inspire girls to take up careers in mathematics, science and engineering, Chaaba said.

Chaaba added that ZICTA is developing deliberate policies that will inspire girls to take up training in ICT in order for them to enjoy its benefits.

We have set up the Girls in ICT Innovation programme which is a deliberate move to inspire girls to take up challenges that have to do with technology and innovation, he said. We actually bring both older women and girls doing very well in male-dominated fields just as a way of inspiring them.

He explained that such programmes by ZICTA are aimed at helping marginalized girls and bridging the gender divide in the ICT sector.

We hope that going forward we will see more women coming on board as this is not only a Zambian agenda but comes from the United Nations as they have realized the huge gap between females who avoid technology and males, he said.

Related

Comments

comments