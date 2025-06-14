Speaker summons Mutati over Airtel service quality concerns

Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has ordered absent Minister of Science and Technology Felix Mutati to explain Airtel’s poor service in Parliament on June 18, 2025.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, Ms. Mutti said Mr. Mutati should deliver a ministerial statement updating the nation through parliament on what is being done to address the issue and ensure that the service provider complies.

During the Urgent Matter Without Notice in Parliament, Moomba Constituency Member of Parliament, Fred Chaatila, raised concern over Airtel’s poor connectivity, particularly with internet and network services.

Ms Mutti noted that the services provided by Airtel, especially mobile money services, are vital to people particularly those in rural areas.

“… I believe that the issue affects the reception of these networks, especially Airtel and MTN. I think if the towers are not erected, it can have a negative impact on reception,” Ms. Mutti said.

“We also use these phones to pay for services such as the Social Cash Transfer and others. So, I think it’s important for the minister to come and update the House.”

On June 12, 2025, Airtel Zambia issued a public apology to its customers for the intermittent connectivity issues experienced in some parts of the country.