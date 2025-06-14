back to top
HomeNewsSpeaker summons Mutati over Airtel service quality concerns

Speaker summons Mutati over Airtel service quality concerns

Gerald Mambwe
By Gerald Mambwe
0

Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has ordered absent Minister of Science and Technology Felix Mutati to explain Airtel’s poor service in Parliament on June 18, 2025.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, Ms. Mutti said Mr. Mutati should deliver a ministerial statement updating the nation through parliament on what is being done to address the issue and ensure that the service provider complies.

During the Urgent Matter Without Notice in Parliament, Moomba Constituency Member of Parliament, Fred Chaatila, raised concern over Airtel’s poor connectivity, particularly with internet and network services.

Ms Mutti noted that the services provided by Airtel, especially mobile money services, are vital to people particularly those in rural areas.

“… I believe that the issue affects the reception of these networks, especially Airtel and MTN. I think if the towers are not erected, it can have a negative impact on reception,” Ms. Mutti said.

“We also use these phones to pay for services such as the Social Cash Transfer and others. So, I think it’s important for the minister to come and update the House.”

On June 12, 2025, Airtel Zambia issued a public apology to its customers for the intermittent connectivity issues experienced in some parts of the country.

Previous article
HH missed chance to show remorse – M’membe
Gerald Mambwe
Gerald Mambwe
Related articles

Welcome to UNZA Dept of Media and Communication Studies

Learn more about us at unza.zm

Visit our Department

From the archive

UNDP to fund 85% of new NRCs project

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) pledges 85 percent of the USD 6 million NRC renewal project THE United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will...

IBA tips junior reporters

UP CLOSE WITH MISS UNIVERSITY

Load more

From the archive

Popular articles

Navigation

A Teaching Newspaper for the Department of Media and Communication Studies

The University of Zambia (UNZA)

Contact

The University of Zambia
Dept of Media and Communication Studies
Great East Road Campus
PO Box 32379
Lusaka, Zambia

Mobile 1: +260 964 038739
Mobile 2: +260 976 516733
Telephone: +260 211 290035

Follow us

Authors | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service