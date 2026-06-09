Govt releases K48M to settle retirement benefits for ZAMPOST retirees

The Zambia Postal Services Corporation (ZAMPOST) has commended the Government of the Republic of Zambia following the release of K48 million to facilitate the payment of terminal benefits owed to ZAMPOST retirees.

Speaking on behalf of ZAMPOST Management, staff, and retirees, Postmaster General Mrs. Lydia Simakando described the development as a significant milestone that restores dignity and hope to former employees who have patiently waited for their benefits.

“The payment is in line with the vision of His Excellency, President Hakainde Hichilema, which is to strengthen governance, restore dignity to citizens and improve livelihoods,”Mrs. Lydia Simakando said.

She noted that this significant intervention demonstrates Government’s unwavering commitment to improving the welfare of Zambians and addressing long-standing obligations affecting retired workers.

Mrs. Lydia Simakando also extended gratitude to the former Minister of Finance and National Planning, Hon. Situmbeko Musokotwane, and the Ministry of Finance for prioritizing this release.

She expressed gratitude to the former Minister of Technology and Science, Hon. Felix Mutati, and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Technology and Science, Engineer Dr. Brilliant Habeenzu, for their support in facilitating the process that led to the release of the funds.

“This payment forms part of the third phase of the Corporation’s efforts to settle outstanding retirement obligations owed to former employees,” she said

“Disbursements will be made on a first-retired, first-paid basis to ensure fairness, transparency and accountability throughout the process.”

She further said,the Corporation remains committed to working closely with Government and all stakeholders to ensure the smooth and transparent disbursement of the funds to the affected retirees.

“ZAMPOST will continue to provide updates as the payment process progresses and additional disbursements are made,” she said.