HomeNewsGovt releases K48M to settle retirement benefits for ZAMPOST retirees

Govt releases K48M to settle retirement benefits for ZAMPOST retirees

Chilefwe Hollas
By Chilefwe Hollas
13

The Zambia Postal Services Corporation (ZAMPOST) has commended the Government of the Republic of Zambia following the release of K48 million to facilitate the payment of terminal benefits owed to ZAMPOST retirees.

Speaking on behalf of ZAMPOST Management, staff, and retirees, Postmaster General Mrs. Lydia Simakando described the development as a significant milestone that restores dignity and hope to former employees who have patiently waited for their benefits.

“The payment is in line with the vision of His Excellency, President Hakainde Hichilema, which is to strengthen governance, restore dignity to citizens and improve livelihoods,”Mrs. Lydia Simakando said.

She  noted that this significant intervention demonstrates Government’s unwavering commitment to improving the welfare of Zambians and addressing long-standing obligations affecting retired workers. 

Mrs. Lydia Simakando also extended gratitude to the former Minister of Finance and National Planning, Hon. Situmbeko Musokotwane, and the Ministry of Finance for prioritizing this release. 

She expressed gratitude to the former Minister of Technology and Science, Hon. Felix Mutati, and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Technology and Science, Engineer Dr. Brilliant Habeenzu, for their support in facilitating the process that led to the release of the funds.

“This payment forms part of the third phase of the Corporation’s efforts to settle outstanding retirement obligations owed to former employees,” she said 

“Disbursements will be made on a first-retired, first-paid basis to ensure fairness, transparency and accountability throughout the process.”

She further said,the Corporation remains committed to working closely with Government and all stakeholders to ensure the smooth and transparent disbursement of the funds to the affected retirees. 

“ZAMPOST will continue to provide updates as the payment process progresses and additional disbursements are made,” she said.

Previous article
FRA engages farmers ahead of grain season
Next article
ECZ suspends Mazabuka Central campaigns over security concerns.‎
Chilefwe Hollas
Chilefwe Hollas
Related articles

Welcome to UNZA Dept of Media and Communication Studies

Learn more about us at unza.zm

Visit our Department

From the archive

NO MEAL ALLOWANCES DURING E-LEARNING

Government says stipends such as meal allowances are physical and can only be obtained if students are available on campus. Speaking in a telephone interview,...

MINA Executive Committee suspended

CHRISTINE ‘MALEMBE’ AIMS TO REACH MORE PEOPLE THROUGH MUSIC

Load more