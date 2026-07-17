HC of India to Zambia calls for promotion of equal opportunities for all Women 

High Commissioner of India to Zambia His Excellency Shri Alok Ranjan Jha has emphasised the importance of giving women equal rights and opportunities in order to develop as a country.

The High Commissioner expressed that despite seen tremendous improvement in women participation in different development issues over the years, there is still alot of work that needs to be done.

“It’s not just about addressing the real problem like Gender Based Violence (GBV) or security of women instead we need to go beyond in giving them an equal participation vote and voice in everything that we do,” he said.

He said this during a Women’s Empowerment and Community Service programme in commemoration of the Nelson Mandela International Day themed “its still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity.”

He stated that there is need to also teach young children in homes on the importance of respecting women in order to achieve potential as a human race.

Meanwhile, Zambia Police Victim Support Unit Assistant Director Gloria Mubita has reaffirmed its commitment in creating a society were women and girls are respected, protected and empowered in order for them to reach their full potential.

“It is our responsibility to prevent and respond to all forms of GBV by enforcing the law, promoting community sensitisation programmes, strengthening community policy initiatives and working closely with traditional leaders to address the root causes of violence,” she said.

And Lusaka City Council (LCC) Health Education Officer Theresa Kantolo further highlighted the need to create a healthy community that is safe, inclusive and supportive towards women.