Musicians urged to develop skills beyond music for financial stability.

Emmanuel Njovu, popularly known as BrokenHill Emmy, has urged artists to develop skills beyond music, saying education, vocational training and business investments are essential for financial stability and long-term success in the entertainment industry.

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‎Speaking in an interview with Lusaka Star, BrokenHill Emmy said it is important for artists to engage in other income generating activities instead of relying on music alone.

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‎”It’s good to be doing something for yourself, unlike depending on other people,” he said.

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‎He added that artists, especially those who become famous, should consider starting their own businesses rather than working for other people, adding that upcoming musicians need backup skills because established artists have already built their names.

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‎”Music is also a good skill that goes beyond singing and performing however it does not always guarantee financial stability especially in the first few years of your career,” he said.

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‎BrokenHill Emmy further encouraged artists to invest in businesses because success in the music industry does not last forever.

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‎”It is also very wise to have multiple sources of income and in a business economy like Zambia, you are surely going to make money if you invest correctly,” he said.

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‎He stressed on the importance of education, saying it is valuable in every aspect of life and equips people with knowledge that can help them beyond music.

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‎Meanwhile, musician Charles Chanda, popularly known as Beat Killer, said artists need backup skills because making music requires money, adding that he works as a driver to support both his livelihood and music career.

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‎”I’m a driver. It helps me put food on the table, and it helps me fund and support my music. I’m using driving as a backup skill to support my inborn talent, which is music,” he said.

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‎Meanwhile upcoming musician and producer, Anderson Chola, popularly known as International Cholie Bwoy, said artists should acquire additional skills because they contribute to both professional and financial growth.

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‎He said his involvement in media work and graphic design complements his music career, while adding that if he ever stopped making music, he would pursue photography professionally.

He further encouraged established musicians to support upcoming artists by giving them opportunities to feature on their songs, saying such collaborations would help grow the local music industry.

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