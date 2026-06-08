FRA engages farmers ahead of grain season

Agricultural Experts have urged the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) to strengthen engagement with small‑scale farmers ahead of this year’s grain marketing season.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, Dr. Frank Kayula said that consultations in several districts helped establish suitable market prices for produce.

“We gave a survey of what is expected of the small‑scale farmers, and 340 to 370 Kwacha per 50kg bag will be fine,” Dr. Kayula said.

He noted that last year’s season was marred by high commodity prices, limited access to fertilizer, high transport costs, and delayed payments.

Kayula added that electronic payment systems could ease transactions for farmers selling to FRA and other buyers.

Agricultural Expert Ms. Evwanangi Mwila said FRA should also play a stronger role in linking farmers to input suppliers and business support services.

“There should be engagements where other companies can be involved, such as fertilizer businesses and seed businesses, to promote farmers that do their businesses on a contract basis,” she said.

Mwila emphasized the need for improved communication, updated farmer databases, and transparent systems to build trust between FRA and producers.

Experts say such measures would help farmers access tools, inputs, and information critical to boosting productivity and resilience.