Advocate urges Govt to build centres for persons with disabilities

An Advocate for persons with special needs is calling on government to build dedicated learning centres so persons with special needs are not left out.

Speaking in an interview with Lusaka Star, Milimo Habulembe said, since the introduction of the free education policy, more than 13 thousand pupils with special needs have returned to school.

Habulembe noted that learners with conditions such as deafblindness, severe cerebral palsy, and other profound disabilities require special attention and extra care.

“These children cannot learn in government schools because of their conditions,” he said.

He urged the government to establish special learning centres to ease the burden on parents of children with these conditions.

“Such support is very important, especially for single parents who are unable to work because they must care full-time for a child who cannot be left alone,” said Habulembe.

Meanwhile, Sebaso Makwaza, a Teacher at St. Mulumba Special School, explained that the impact of disability varies,some pupils have partial conditions, while others have severe conditions.

Makwaza said pupils with partial conditions are integrated into regular classes and manage to learn.

She further called for the establishment of more centres to support children with severe disabilities and their families.