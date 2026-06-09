ECZ suspends Mazabuka Central campaigns over security concerns.‎

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has suspended all political campaign activities in Mazabuka Central Constituency until further notice due to the unstable security situation in the area.

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Speaking ‎In a press statement issued today, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro said the decision was taken to safeguard citizens and electoral stakeholders.

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‎”The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has suspended all political campaign activities in Mazabuka Central Constituency until further notice, owing to the unstable security situation in the constituency,” he said.

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‎He added that the Commission acknowledges the Zambia Police Service’s decision to suspend public gatherings, describing the move as necessary to maintain a secure and conducive environment for all citizens and electoral stakeholders.

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‎” The Commission will continue to closely monitor the situation in collaboration with relevant security agencies and other stakeholders,” he said

He went on to say that guidance on the resumption of campaign activities will be provided once the security situation has sufficiently improved.

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Kasaro further condemned the recent incidents of violence in Kabwe Central and Chawama constituencies, saying the Commission is reviewing the incidents in consultation with relevant stakeholders and authorities and will determine the appropriate course of action in accordance with the law.

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‎He has since urged the public, political parties, candidates and their supporters to remain calm, exercise restraint and fully comply with the directives issued by the Commission and law enforcement agencies.

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