CCPC RESUMES NORMAL OPERATIONS

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has resumed normal operations at its head office which was temporarily closed to enforce coronabirud preventive and control measures.

The suspension of operations ran from August 6 to 21 during which two of the CCPC members of staff tested positive for COVID-19.

According to press statement issued by CCPC Senior Public Relations Manager Namukoko kasumpa members of the public can now visit the commission nit under strict adherence to COVID-19 preventive measures such as wearing masks.

Ms. Kasumpa said the CCPC was committed to fight against the spread of coronavirus by following the all the laid down health guldilines.

She has also urged the general public to alternatively use different electronic platforms such as WhatsApp on 0975-873988 and toll free on 5678 or email at zcom@ccpc.org.zm.

Related

Comments

comments