BE CALM; NO COVID-19 CASE AT UNZA

University of Zambia (UNZA) main campus management has urged students to remain calm as there is no case of Covid-19 at the institution.

UNZA Public Relations Manager Damaseke Chibale told the Lusaka Star today that the institution has not recorded any case of Covid-19 so far.

“We as UNZA management could have communicated with the students populace and all the University of Zambia community.

What we have currently as information going to members of staff as well as the students is basically to follow the Ministry of Health guidelines,” Mr. Chibale said.

This comes in the wake of a notice purported to have been signed by Acting Deputy Dean of Students, a Mr. C.B. Habbuno, notifying the UNZA community that the institution has recorded the first case of Covid-19.

Mr. Chibale has since urged students and members of the public to be wary of fake news and watch out for right channels to deliver information.

He further said if any case is recorded at UNZA, management will not hesitate to communicate with the students.

He stressed that people in campus should get official communication only from the Vice Chancellor or the Registrar and not any other source .

Students must abide by the health guidelines by always masking up, washing their hands regularly and observe social distancing.

Today fear gripped some members of the UNZA community after seeing a notice on one of the notice boards indicating that the institution has recorded first cases of Covid-19.

The notice, which is signed by a Mr. Habbuno, is also cautioning students to strictly adhere to Ministry of Health guidelines aimed at combating the further spread of Covid-19.

It also states that students that would not follow the guidelines would be sent home where they will continue learning via internet.

