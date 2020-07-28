NO COVID-19 CASES IN UNZA-CHIBALE

The University of Zambia (UNZA) management has urged students to remain calm as there has been no recorded cases of COVID-19 at the institution.

UNZA Public Relations Manager Damaseke Chibale refuted the claims after a notice purported to have been signed by the acting Dean of Students that the university had recorded the first cases of the novel corona virus.

The notice additionally stated that students that would not follow the guidelines would be sent home where they will continue with e-learning.

We as UNZA management would have communicated with the students populace and all the University of Zambia community if there was a case, said Mr. Chibale.

What we have currently is information going to members of staff as well as the students to follow the Ministry of Health guidelines,” he added.

Mr. Chibale has since urged students and members of the public to be wary of fake news and only receive information from credible sources of information.

He added that people on campus should get official communication from no other source except from the Vice Chancellor or the Registrar.

Mr. Chibale has urged students to continue abiding by the health guidelines by always wearing a mask, washing their hands regularly and observe social distancing.

Related

Comments

comments