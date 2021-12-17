UNZA HOSTELS TURNED INTO COVID-19 ISOLATION CENTRES

University of Zambia (UNZA) has disclosed that some hostels at the institution have been turned into COVID-19 isolation centres for students .

In an interview, acting Unza Dean of Student Affairs (DOSA), John Munkombwe says the University turned some hostels at the New Residence into isolation centres because they are spacious enough to accommodate Unza students that test positive for COVID-19.

The University cares for the students, hence, we will provide two big flats, one for females and the other for males as COVID-19 facilities, he said.

Non Unza students will not find their way to the isolation centres as they are only for Unza students.

Munkombwe further added that students will not be allowed to visit patients admitted to the isolation facilities without permission from health personnel at Unza clinic.

The acting dean however failed to disclose if the University had recorded any COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health, Zambia yesterday recorded 1036 new COVID-19 cases with one death.

