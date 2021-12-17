UNZA HOSTELS TURNED INTO COVID-19 ISOLATION CENTRES

University of Zambia (UNZA) has disclosed that some hostels at the institution have been turned into COVID-19 isolation centres for students .
In an interview, acting Unza Dean of Student Affairs (DOSA), John Munkombwe says the University turned some hostels at the New Residence into isolation centres because they are spacious enough to accommodate Unza students that test positive for COVID-19.
The University cares for the students, hence, we will provide two big flats, one for females and the other for males as COVID-19 facilities,
he said.
Non Unza students will not find their way to the isolation centres as they are only for Unza students.
Munkombwe further added that students will not be allowed to visit patients admitted to the isolation facilities without permission from health personnel at Unza clinic.
The acting dean however failed to disclose if the University had recorded any COVID-19 cases.
Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health, Zambia yesterday recorded 1036 new COVID-19 cases with one death.
UNZA HOSTELS TURNED INTO COVID-19 ISOLATION CENTRESUniversity of Zambia (UNZA) has disclosed that some hostels at the institution have been turned into COVID-19 isolation centres for students . In an interview, acting Unza Dean of Student Affai
1 day ago
ZAMROCK, ZAMBIA'S LOST MUSICAL GEMFresh from attaining independence, The 1970s saw Zambians begin to bask in their newly found freedom as bell-bottom jeans, beatle boots and funky music among others became a common trend in many Zam
Department of Media and Communication Studies The University of Zambia Great East Road Campus E-Mail, Twitter, Facebook Mobile Number: +260-964-038739 +260-976-516733 Telephone: +260-211-290035