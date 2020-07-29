UNZA UPSCALES COVID-19 COMPLIANCE MEASURES

The University of Zambia (UNZA) has been put on high alert following the escalation in numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country, considering the large numbers of people that use the institution inclusive of Students and members of staff.

UNZA Head of Communication and Marketing Dr. Brenda Bukowa said following the on spot check by the University management and information from ministerial updates on COVID-19, it has been resolved that several measures be implemented to upscale UNZA’s COVID-19 compliance activities aimed at mitigating the spread of the pandemic amongst members of staff and students.

Dr. Bukowa further stated that the University has confirmed that some members of staff have been swabbed and tested for COVID-19 by the Ministry of Health at both the Institution and in the communities.

“The results have however, not yet been released to the University by the custodian of health related information, and if deemed necessary, the University community and the general public will be informed accordingly,” Dr. Bukowa said.

Dr. Bukowa said in order to enforce social distancing in offices and workstations, management has resolved that rotational schedules be implemented for all non-academic members of staff.

For academic members of staff that are handling final year and graduating students, it is encouraged that the use of blended learning be implemented to minimize on physical contact where feasible, she said.

She further said that all final year and graduating students that reported to the two campuses will continue to be accommodated with a maximum of two students per room, adding that squatting is deemed illegal.

Necessary disciplinary action will be taken against any student found wanting. Dr. Bukowa said.

Dr. Bukowa also said that it is a requirement to have temperature checks for all staff and students, as well as visitors coming into the University premises at the main gates of the institution.

She added that the University community as well as the general public are reminded that washing of hands with soap, use of hand sanitizers and the mandatory wearing of face masks at all times within the University premises will continue to be monitored.

The Head of Communication and Marketing said management is appealing to all members of staff and students to remain calm as the COVID-19 situation at the two campuses is being monitored by the UNZA medical health team with support from the Ministry of Health.

“All staff and students are highly encouraged to contact the University of Zambia Medical Officer at the UNZA Clinic immediately on the contact number +260956998340 if displaying symptoms suggestive of COVID-19,” Dr. Bukowa said.

