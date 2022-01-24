DAVIES MWILA QUIZED OVER 3 CAMPAIGN VEHICLES

Former Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila today appeared before Chelstone Police in relation to three campaign vehicles in Northern Province.

Speaking when addressing the media, Mwila’s Lawyer Kambwa Aongola revealed that the case against Mwila is still unclear as the police have not yet disclosed what offence he committed.

The police have however not given a clear indication of what offence was committed and who the complainant is. After about 2 hours of questioning, the interrogation ended with Mr. Mwila giving what he knows about the vehicles, Aongola said.

Meanwhile, PF presidential hopeful Chishimba Kambwili has wondered why campaign vehicles can be an issue to be investigated by the police.

Kambwili said the action by Zambia Police is unhealthy for democracy as campaigns are funded by different individuals and well-wishers.

It is surprising that we are now talking about campaign vehicles. In all the campaigns from Kaunda’s days, well wishers have donated vehicles to political parties. What they (UPND) have started will destroy democracy and will haunt them one day, he said.

The former Roan law maker said that the UPND administration should investigate proper corruption cases, unlike manufacturing stories.

Kambwili however said that the police should be commended for releasing Davies Mwila after questioning him, unlike detaining him without proper cause.

He added that the opposition PF is not against any police investigation, but the authorities should do so within the confines of the law.

We are not against the police investigating anybody if they suspect anything. What we are asking them is to do it in a correct way, but where they want to be detaining people for the sake of detaining them, we will not allow that, Kambwili said.

Davies Mwila joins the growing list of PF officials of who have so far been summoned by police to answer to a wide range of accusations. Bowman Lusambo, Raphael Nakachinda, Steven Kampyongo and Davies Chama are some of the PF members who have so far been arrested and released on bail by the courts of law.

Related

Comments

comments