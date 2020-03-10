ZANACO FC CAN DO BETTER- SOCCER ANALYST

A Lusaka based soccer analyst has expressed his concern over the Zambia National Commercial Bank (ZANACO) Football Club being knocked out of the CAF Confederations Leg games on Sunday, 8th March 2020.
Speaking in an interview with the Lusaka Star, Aaron Mubanga said the bankers would have done a better job considering that they are professionals where football is concerned.
Mr Mubanga said the team messed it up after allowing a 3-0 loss when they faced the Egyptian giants a week ago.
He however commended the bankers for making it until the quarter finals.
Meanwhile, another soccer analyst Wankumbu Simukonda said that the team has potential and a win in the away game entails they have full potential of winning at home.
Mr Simukonda urged the team to work hard next time and make sure to utilize the home advantage so as to gain maximum points at home.
And a soccer fan Andrew Banda said he is pleased with the team’s playing skills and congratulated the team for creating history and being the first Zambian team to win in North Africa.
The bankers beat Pyramid 1-0 in Cairo in a Zambian Clubs 57th visit to North Africa but still was not enough as the team was eliminated 3-1 on aggregate at the quarter final stage of the CAF Confederations cup.
|March 8, 2020
|Kabwe YSA
|0 - 1
|Lumwana Radiants
|ZESCO United
|1 - 1
|Green Buffaloes
|March 7, 2020
|Nkana
|1 - 0
|Kabwe Warriors
|Red Arrows
|0 - 3
|Mufulira Wanderers
|Lusaka Dynamos
|2 - 3
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|Green Eagles
|1 - 2
|NAPSA Stars
|Nkwazi
|0 - 0
|Power Dynamos
|March 4, 2020
|Lumwana Radiants
|0 - 0
|ZESCO United
|March 1, 2020
|ZESCO United
|1 - 1
|Power Dynamos
|Forest Rangers
|2 - 1
|Lumwana Radiants
|Kabwe YSA
|2 - 3
|NAPSA Stars
|February 29, 2020
|Kabwe Warriors
|2 - 0
|Nakambala Leopards
|Nkwazi
|0 - 2
|Green Buffaloes
|Green Eagles
|2 - 1
|Mufulira Wanderers
|Red Arrows
|0 - 2
|Lusaka Dynamos
|February 23, 2020
|NAPSA Stars
|2 - 1
|ZESCO United
|February 16, 2020
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|March 4, 2020
|Zanaco
|13:00
|Nkwazi
|March 7, 2020
|Forest Rangers
|13:00
|Zanaco
|April 8, 2020
|Buildcon
|09:00
|Nakambala Leopards
|April 15, 2020
|Green Eagles
|11:00
|Zanaco
|March 9, 2020
|Leicester City
|4 - 0
|Aston Villa
|March 8, 2020
|Manchester United
|2 - 0
|Manchester City
|Chelsea
|4 - 0
|Everton
|March 7, 2020
|Burnley
|1 - 1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Crystal Palace
|1 - 0
|Watford
|Arsenal
|1 - 0
|West Ham United
|Sheffield United
|1 - 0
|Norwich City
|Southampton
|0 - 1
|Newcastle United
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|0 - 0
|Brighton & Hov…
|Liverpool
|2 - 1
|AFC Bournemouth
|March 1, 2020
|Everton
|1 - 1
|Manchester United
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2 - 3
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|February 29, 2020
|Watford
|3 - 0
|Liverpool
|Newcastle United
|0 - 0
|Burnley
|AFC Bournemouth
|2 - 2
|Chelsea
|West Ham United
|3 - 1
|Southampton
|Brighton & Hov…
|0 - 1
|Crystal Palace
|February 28, 2020
|Norwich City
|1 - 0
|Leicester City
|February 24, 2020
|Liverpool
|3 - 2
|West Ham United
|February 29, 2020
|Aston Villa
|00:00
|Sheffield United
|March 11, 2020
|Manchester City
|19:30
|Arsenal
|March 14, 2020
|Watford
|12:30
|Leicester City
|Newcastle United
|15:00
|Sheffield United
|Norwich City
|15:00
|Southampton
|Brighton & Hov…
|15:00
|Arsenal
|Manchester City
|15:00
|Burnley
|AFC Bournemouth
|15:00
|Crystal Palace
|Aston Villa
|17:30
|Chelsea
|March 15, 2020
|West Ham United
|14:00
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Tottenham Hotspur
|16:30
|Manchester United
|March 16, 2020
|Everton
|20:00
|Liverpool
|March 20, 2020
|Tottenham Hotspur
|20:00
|West Ham United
|March 21, 2020
|Norwich City
|00:00
|Everton
|Chelsea
|00:00
|Manchester City
|Newcastle United
|00:00
|Aston Villa
|Burnley
|15:00
|Watford
|Liverpool
|17:30
|Crystal Palace
