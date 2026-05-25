Chipito wins  regional Sportswoman of  the Year

Zambian professional women’s Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Fighter Miracle Chipito has been crowned Region 5 Sportswoman of the Year at the Regional Annual Sports Awards held in Angola.

Chipito claimed the prestigious award ahead of a strong field of nominees that included Namibian cyclist Vera Looser and Malawian football star Temwa Chawinga.

MMA Zambia President Henry Shoko, congratulated Chipito for being recognised both nationally and at regional level, describing the achievement as a major milestone for the athlete and the sport.

“This is a monumental achievement not only for her personally, but for Zambia and for mixed martial arts as a sport,” Shoko said.

“To have an athlete from MMA receive recognition at both national and regional level is a major milestone and speaks volumes about the standards our athletes are reaching,” he added.

Shoko described Chipito as an athlete who continues to break barriers and inspire the next generation, especially young girls.

“She is proving that with hard work, discipline and commitment, dreams can become reality,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ulemu fight Academy Head Coach Benjamin Bush, spoke proudly about Chipito’s journey, revealing that she initially joined the sport after experiencing personal trauma before transforming into a professional, award-winning athlete.

“Her transformation is exactly what Ulemu Fight Academy and our Vulnerable Youth Program are about,” Bush said.

“This has never just been about fighting. It is about giving young people from difficult backgrounds structure, discipline, belief, family and opportunity.”