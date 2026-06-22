ECZ urges peaceful 2026 campaigns

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has reaffirmed impartiality in managing the 2026 General Election, urging parties and candidates to promote peaceful campaigns.

Speaking during a media briefing, ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis said the Commission remains committed to treating all contenders equally and ensuring that electoral processes are guided by fairness, transparency and equity.

Zaloumis emphasized that any framework developed to manage presidential campaigns would be anchored on the principles of fairness, transparency, equity and practicality.

“The Commission remains impartial and committed to treating all candidates equally,” she said.

She stressed that the Commission’s mandate is to ensure elections are conducted in a transparent, fair, peaceful and credible manner, adding that the success of campaign arrangements depends on the cooperation of all stakeholders.

“The Commission cannot achieve this objective alone, we require your partnership,” Zaloumis said.

She urged political leaders to demonstrate leadership by ensuring that their supporters and campaign teams adhere to agreed arrangements and conduct themselves in a manner that promotes national unity and democratic values.

Zaloumis said all stakeholders share a collective responsibility to ensure the campaign period strengthens public confidence in democracy rather than undermines it.

Meanwhile, the ECZ Chairperson announced that the printing of ballot papers for the 2026 General Election will commence on June 30, 2026, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

She said political parties and candidates are free to designate representatives to witness the printing process as part of the Commission’s commitment to transparency and inclusiveness.

“Political parties and candidates are free to designate representatives to witness the printing process as part of our commitment to transparency and inclusiveness,” she said.

However, she noted that the costs associated with such representation will be borne by the respective political parties and candidates.

“The costs associated with such representation will be met by the respective political parties and candidates,” she added.