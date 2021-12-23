LD IN FINANCIAL PROBLEMS, AS HANIF COURTS SPONSORS

Lusaka Dynamos Football Club owner Hanif Adams has disclosed that the club is looking for sponsors as it is facing financial challenges this season.
In an interview with Lusaka Star, Adams said the club management has already engaged some potential sponsors to help the club fulfill its financial obligations to the players.
I think this season we started badly because we have had some financial constraints, and you know football is all about money and when you do not have money for motivating players, you find that players do not perform to the expectations,
he said.
Adams is however confident that players will be re-energised to fight relegation in the second half of the MTN Super League once they are paid their salaries.
We are just trying to re-energise our players so that atleast we finish off this season in a better position because we want to remain in the super league and not be demoted,
he said
Meanwhile, Adams said that Lusaka Dynamos has made sure that all of its players are protected from COVID-19 by following the health guidelines.
Our players are tested every two weeks and if any player has the signs of not feeling well, they are told to isolate and not come for training,
he said.
Lusaka Dynamos are 16th on the league table, and sitting in the relegation zone with 15 points having recorded only 2 wins from 17 games played so far.
14 hours ago
ERB COLLECTS OVER K300 MILLION IN REVENUEThe Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has revealed that it collected in excess of K 330 million in revenue from January to November, 2021. Speaking during the 4th ERB Media Awards ceremony held in Lu
18 hours ago
LD IN FINANCIAL PROBLEMS, AS HANIF COURTS SPONSORSLusaka Dynamos Football Club owner Hanif Adams has disclosed that the club is looking for sponsors as it is facing financial challenges this season. In an interview with Lusaka Star, Adams said
2 days ago
CHIEF LWEMBE DISPELS CLAIMS OF WITCHCRAFT IN EASTERN PROVINCESenior Chief Lwembe of Eastern Province has advised civil servants in the province not to abandon their posts on the basis of unsubstantiated claims of witchcraft. Reacting to media reports that te
|December 19, 2021
|Zanaco
|1 - 1
|ZESCO United
|Forest Rangers
|1 - 1
|Green Eagles
|Buildcon
|2 - 1
|Konkola Blades
|December 18, 2021
|Lusaka Dynamos
|2 - 2
|Nkana
|Kabwe Warriors
|0 - 1
|Chambishi
|Nkwazi
|1 - 0
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|December 17, 2021
|Power Dynamos
|2 - 1
|Green Buffaloes
|December 15, 2021
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|1 - 1
|Zanaco
|ZESCO United
|1 - 2
|Red Arrows
|December 12, 2021
|Nkana
|2 - 0
|Power Dynamos
|Indeni
|1 - 0
|Zanaco
|Chambishi
|0 - 2
|Red Arrows
|Green Eagles
|2 - 0
|Prison Leopards
|December 11, 2021
|Green Buffaloes
|2 - 3
|Buildcon
|Konkola Blades
|0 - 1
|Forest Rangers
|Kabwe Warriors
|2 - 0
|Kafue Celtic
|ZESCO United
|1 - 0
|Nkwazi
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|1 - 0
|Lusaka Dynamos
|December 9, 2021
|Zanaco
|2 - 0
|Chambishi
|December 15, 2021
|Zanaco
|13:00
|Red Arrows
|December 19, 2021
|Kafue Celtic
|11:00
|Prison Leopards
|Red Arrows
|13:00
|Indeni
|December 24, 2021
|Prison Leopards
|11:00
|ZESCO United
|Kabwe Warriors
|13:00
|Zanaco
|January 8, 2022
|Power Dynamos
|00:00
|Konkola Blades
|Nkwazi
|00:00
|Nkana
|Lusaka Dynamos
|00:00
|Green Buffaloes
|Zanaco
|00:00
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|Red Arrows
|00:00
|ZESCO United
|Buildcon
|00:00
|Green Eagles
|Kabwe Warriors
|00:00
|Indeni
|Forest Rangers
|00:00
|Prison Leopards
|Chambishi
|00:00
|Kafue Celtic
|December 19, 2021
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2 - 2
|Liverpool
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|0 - 0
|Chelsea
|Newcastle United
|0 - 4
|Manchester City
|December 18, 2021
|Leeds United
|1 - 4
|Arsenal
|December 16, 2021
|Liverpool
|3 - 1
|Newcastle United
|Chelsea
|1 - 1
|Everton
|December 15, 2021
|Arsenal
|2 - 0
|West Ham United
|Brighton & Hov…
|0 - 1
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Crystal Palace
|2 - 2
|Southampton
|December 14, 2021
|Manchester City
|7 - 0
|Leeds United
|Norwich City
|0 - 2
|Aston Villa
|December 12, 2021
|Crystal Palace
|3 - 1
|Everton
|Leicester City
|4 - 0
|Newcastle United
|Burnley
|0 - 0
|West Ham United
|December 11, 2021
|Norwich City
|0 - 1
|Manchester United
|Liverpool
|1 - 0
|Aston Villa
|Chelsea
|3 - 2
|Leeds United
|Arsenal
|3 - 0
|Southampton
|Manchester City
|1 - 0
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|December 10, 2021
|Brentford
|2 - 1
|Watford
|November 28, 2021
|Burnley
|00:00
|Tottenham Hotspur
|December 12, 2021
|Brighton & Hov…
|00:00
|Tottenham Hotspur
|December 14, 2021
|Brentford
|00:00
|Manchester United
|December 15, 2021
|Burnley
|00:00
|Watford
|December 16, 2021
|Leicester City
|00:00
|Tottenham Hotspur
|December 18, 2021
|Aston Villa
|00:00
|Burnley
|Manchester United
|00:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|Southampton
|00:00
|Brentford
|Watford
|00:00
|Crystal Palace
|West Ham United
|00:00
|Norwich City
|December 19, 2021
|Everton
|00:00
|Leicester City
|December 26, 2021
|Liverpool
|00:00
|Leeds United
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|00:00
|Watford
|Tottenham Hotspur
|15:00
|Crystal Palace
|West Ham United
|15:00
|Southampton
|Burnley
|15:00
|Everton
|Norwich City
|15:00
|Arsenal
|Manchester City
|15:00
|Leicester City
|Aston Villa
|17:30
|Chelsea
|Brighton & Hov…
|20:00
|Brentford
Department of Media and Communication Studies The University of Zambia Great East Road Campus E-Mail, Twitter, Facebook Mobile Number: +260-964-038739 +260-976-516733 Telephone: +260-211-290035