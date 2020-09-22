ZASU TO HOST SWIMMING GALA IN OCTOBER

The Zambia Swimming Union (ZASU) Vice President Adewalo Grillo has revealed that the union will hold its first league gala in October.
In an interview with the Lusaka Star over the weekend, Mr. Grillo said that the union has already received positive feedback from the sports council and is currently waiting for approval from the Ministry of Health.
Mr. Grillo added that the second league gala will be held in November while the third league gala will be held in January next year.
We are also waiting for our mother association to tell us which international galas we will participate in as ZASU, although it is a known fact that this will be dependent on which countries will open their boarders,said the vice president.
He revealed that the union is also working on plans to ensure its elite swimmers utilize the 50 meters pool at the Olympic Youth Development Centre (OYDC).
The vice president stressed that the pool at OYDC is Olympic designed and has great potential of improving the athletes performances because of its atmosphere.
Rather than our swimmers getting a little nervous when they go abroad and see bigger pools, we are working on making them get used to the Olympic pools as well as swimming in the presence of a large number of spectators,he said.
Meanwhile ,former ZASU swimmer Tom Donker has been appointed as captain of Minnesota University swimming team.
Donker last swum for ZASU in the 2018-2019 season before he left for University in the United States of America (USA).
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error
|September 21, 2020
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1 - 3
|Manchester City
|Aston Villa
|1 - 0
|Sheffield United
|September 20, 2020
|Leicester City
|4 - 2
|Burnley
|Chelsea
|0 - 2
|Liverpool
|Newcastle United
|0 - 3
|Brighton & Hov…
|Southampton
|2 - 5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|September 19, 2020
|Arsenal
|2 - 1
|West Ham United
|Manchester United
|1 - 3
|Crystal Palace
|Leeds United
|4 - 3
|Fulham
|Everton
|5 - 2
|West Bromwich Albion
|September 14, 2020
|Brighton & Hov…
|1 - 3
|Chelsea
|Sheffield United
|0 - 2
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|September 13, 2020
|Tottenham Hotspur
|0 - 1
|Everton
|West Bromwich Albion
|0 - 3
|Leicester City
|September 12, 2020
|West Ham United
|0 - 2
|Newcastle United
|Liverpool
|4 - 3
|Leeds United
|Crystal Palace
|1 - 0
|Southampton
|Fulham
|0 - 3
|Arsenal
|September 12, 2020
|Burnley
|00:00
|Manchester United
|Manchester City
|00:00
|Aston Villa
|September 26, 2020
|Brighton & Hov…
|11:30
|Manchester United
|Crystal Palace
|14:00
|Everton
|West Bromwich Albion
|16:30
|Chelsea
|Burnley
|19:00
|Southampton
|September 27, 2020
|Sheffield United
|11:00
|Leeds United
|Tottenham Hotspur
|13:00
|Newcastle United
|Manchester City
|15:30
|Leicester City
|West Ham United
|18:00
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|September 28, 2020
|Fulham
|16:45
|Aston Villa
|Liverpool
|19:00
|Arsenal
|October 3, 2020
|Chelsea
|11:30
|Crystal Palace
|Everton
|14:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|Leeds United
|16:30
|Manchester City
|Newcastle United
|19:00
|Burnley
Department of Media and Communication Studies The University of Zambia Great East Road Campus E-Mail, Twitter, Facebook Mobile Number: +260-964-038739 +260-976-516733 Telephone: +260-211-290035