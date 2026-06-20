Global recognition opens doors for Zambian engineers

Zambia has won provisional Washington Accord status, giving engineers access to jobs in 25 countries and boosting global career chances.

The achievement comes after the Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) successfully defended Zambia’s application during the International Engineering Alliance (IEA) annual general assembly.

EIZ president Wesley Kaluba said the recognition positions Zambia as a trusted source of engineering expertise and reflects the country’s commitment to maintaining internationally recognized standards in education and practice.

“This recognition will strengthen Zambia’s capacity to export engineering services and expand its participation in international trade,” he said.

Meanwhile, EIZ Vice President for Policy and National Development, Engineer Kakoma Chilala Bowa, described the development as a historic moment for the profession.

“This is not a small achievement, it shows that our systems, procedures, and education programs are equal to the global market,” she said.

Bowa added that the recognition provides both students and practicing engineers with a platform to compete globally, while also boosting investor confidence in Zambia’s technical capacity.

“The accord gives us credibility as it supports government’s Vision 2030 and the Eighth National Development Plan, which aim to build a highly skilled workforce,” she noted.

She explained that Zambia must remain on the program for four years before attaining full signatory status, during which accredited programs will be closely monitored.

Currently, five engineering programs from the University of Zambia, Copperbelt University, and Mulungushi University have been accredited.