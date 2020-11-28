POMPI, ESTHER CHUNGU OFFICIALLY OFF THE MARKET!

Are those wedding bells we hear around the corner? Well, Pompi is off the market after recently proposing to celebrity girlfriend Esther Chungu on his birthday which fell on Friday.

Details of the engagement were only brought to light this weekend when Pompi posted on his social media saying yesterday was not only his birthday, but it also marked the death of ‘self’ birthing a new being of ‘us’, the gospel music hitmaker said in a tweet.

Yesterday was my birthday but it also marked the death of "self", birthing a new being called "us". @itsEstherChungu I love you my queen and I am looking forward to spending the rest of my life with you.#SheSaidYes pic.twitter.com/Ae55li4o7O — Pompi (@ThePompi) November 28, 2020

The Zambia social media space has been buzzing with the exciting news; we had to jump on the train.

Here’s what the Twitterverse had to say about the recent marriage proposal on the block. A lot of heartbreaks out there, eh?

After seeing the engagement, I can assure you Pompi's wedding will have pressure.🙆🏾‍♀️🙆🏾‍♀️🙆🏾‍♀️ — Ama Simp Simp🤭🤫🤔 (@XclusiveEd) November 28, 2020

Yesterday Pompi got engaged. Today I found out Romeo Miller has a woman in his life. My 1st heartbreak has me in shambles 😭😭 — Priddy Average (@_Tutuwa) November 28, 2020

The thought of Pompi and Esther makes me cry tears of joy. Endless fire collabos must be boiling really hard 😍🔥🥰 — isittextable (@DiamondKarine) November 28, 2020

My Esther chungu is taken too? My God 😩 — Jonàs 💫 (@jonas_rayme) November 28, 2020

Ya'll people that had planned for Pompi and Esther to be our future bae's…drop your numbers here we create a support group to nurse the heartbreak 🤣🤣🤣🤣😭 — 🍁 Yanzi 🍁 (@yanziprudence) November 29, 2020

The gospel artist, famed for the ‘Mulungu samagona’ hit, has been looked upon as a mentor as well as a great musician by many in Zambia and across the region. So it’s only right that he gets his happy ever after.



I love you my queen and I am looking forward to spending the rest of my life with you. Pompi

The recently engaged couple only brought their relationship to social media about two months ago. Talk about keeping their love lives away from prying eyes, exclusively exclusive!

In an interview with Zambia Music Blog talks (ZMB talks) back in September, Esther publicly announced she was dating Pompi and that it had been going on for months.

Dating someone in the same industry has been quite interesting and an amazing experience, Said Esther.

She reviewed that they worked together on her recent album, ‘April’, and that she has so far worked on two songs with him.

Esther’s co-host on Zambezi Magic’s Tuvwange Lifestyle, Michelo Malambo, posted on her social media congratulating the two on their union.

❤️❤️❤️😍😍 you guys have made us soooo happy! Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎊🎊

Ps: I'm on the lineup by force please and thank you. https://t.co/xiZNp5E5Zd — Zambia's Sweetheart (@MichieMalambo) November 28, 2020

It appears the soon-to-be-married couple already has their marriage line-up sorted out.

🤣🤣 and you are in the committee too. #Contributions — Clive Mbs (@Clive_Mbs) November 28, 2020

😅🤣🤣 but why are you like this? Yes infact, I'll be the chair/debt collector 😅 https://t.co/8zLEqPjH9c — Zambia's Sweetheart (@MichieMalambo) November 28, 2020

Everyone knows that getting a boyfriend’s sister’s approval is of paramount importance and she is definitely winning.

Nasana, Pompi’s elder sister, said that she is literally bursting with excitement as she has always wanted a younger sister to spoil and her brother finally made it possible.

Congratulations and all the best to the new couple on their journey.

