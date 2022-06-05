King Bugar’s last straw

Mulaza Kaira, alias Macky 2, has been a larger than life figure in the over 10 years that he has been on the Zambian music scene. He has sampled different music genre and gone by different stage names such as King Bugar, Umupondo, Flava Boy and Kopala King.

Therefore, it is only befitting that on the day that the Copperbelt-born artiste was biding farewell to the music industry at East Park’s Piazza, his latest and last album called Olijaba racked in one million streams in less than 24 hours on Boomplay, a popular music streaming site.

This is a monumental achievement as Macky 2, who has now retired, entered the music record books as he became the first Zambian artiste to have one million streams in less than 24 hours on Boomplay.

Olijaba has 12 tracks and features 6 local artistes among them Macky 2’s siblings Chef 187 and Towela Kaira. South African musician AKA and Tanzania’s Harmonize are the only international artistes featured on the album.

In an interview with Lusaka Star ,Macky 2’s manager, Shawn Kaystar said that the one million streams of Olijaba on Boomplay is a testimony of the love the Zambian people have for Macky2.

”Zambians have showed their love for Macky 2 during his career that has lasted over a decade, and this testimony can be seen in the views that his album has gotten so far,” said Shawn Kaystar, who has also followed Macky2 in retiring from both artiste and events management.

Meanwhile, Ian Nkomesha, a fan of Macky2 since 2008, said that the musician has not only being a composer of good songs, but he has also uplifted many local artistes.

”I feel the track list in Olijaba was less. The artist would have put more songs looking at the fact that he is doing it for the last time,” Nkomesha added.

Macky2 retired with a bang today as he not only performed old and new songs at East Park’s Piazza, but on the same day premiered his new reality TV show dubbed ‘King Bugar’ which will be aired on Zambezi Magic.

King Bugar, which has 13 episodes, is a show that depicts Macky 2’s everyday life with his wife Hantinga, his son and music associates.