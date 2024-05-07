UNZA,ECOSOCC collaborate to achieve quality education delivery

University of Zambia(UNZA) has collaborated with the African Union Economic Social and Cultural Council (ECOSOCC) to provide internships for students and help them harness opportunities across the continent.

UNZA Vice-Chancellor Mundia Muya says the University will leverage the partnership with ECOSOCC as it will be a linkage for the institution with other academic bodies in countries within Africa.

Professor Muya noted that the collaboration will also focus on joint research works which is a timely agenda as the University is gathering data on matters to be included in the strategic plan.

He further said the partnership is also an opportunity for other higher learning institutions in the country to be familiar with the African Union agenda through ECOSOCC.

Prof. Muya said he wants the collaboration to comprehensively tackle matters of greater impact such as health and agriculture to realize Zambia’s Vision 2030.

The Vice-Chancellor said in a speech delivered for him by UNZA Dean, School of Humanities and Social Sciences Jacob Malungo during the planning meeting between ECOSOCC and UNZA.

ECOSOCC Head of programs Nana Osei said the council intends to open a resource center this year to ensure students access research materials.

He reiterated that the partnership will provide valuable learning opportunities, allowing students to gain insights into the operations of regional organisations like the Africa Union (AU).

“Students can network with professionals ,policy makers ,and fellow students across Africa,fostering collaboration and exchange of knowledge and experiences,” he said.

“This collaboration would encompass various activities, including guest lectures and school attachments.”

He also said there will be evaluation of the goals in the partnership every after ten years to monitor progress and areas that require improvement.

Mr. Osei said the agenda of the partnership goes up to the year 2063 hence there is need for frequent evaluation to achieve the desired goals.

Meanwhile, UNZA student Jacob Longwe said he hopes the partnership will not be a pipe dream but help Zambian students network and achieve their dreams.