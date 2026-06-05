Kayz Adams explains why artists delay releasing music.

Popular artist, Adam Mvula widely known as Kayz Adams has disclosed that many musicians delay releasing songs because they are waiting for the right market conditions, promotional support and resources to maximise the impact of their music.

Speaking in an interview with Lusaka star, Kayz Adams

explained that every song requires adequate funding to cover production, video shooting, distribution, promotion and marketing.

“Every song has its specific release budget. Everything should be intentional. The budget has to be right to cover all the necessary expenses coming with that specific song to bring it to life,” he said.

He added that timing is also an important factor, noting that artists often wait for the right atmosphere that matches the message and mood of a song.

“If people are happy and you have a happy song, why not give it to them? If the majority are going through hardships and you have a song that tells their story better or comforts them, why not release it?” he said.

The artist further said collaborations can delay releases as musicians have to secure agreements with featured artists, while copyright clearance and distribution approval processes can also take considerable time.

Kayz Adams noted that keeping songs unreleased for long periods comes with risks, including loss of interest in the project, theft of ideas, loss of data and difficulties in deciding which songs should be released first.

“Most times you end up choosing what you feel is better and hoping the people accept it as such, but what you hold back could actually be what the people really needed,” he said.

Adams admitted that he personally has a large catalogue of unreleased music.

“I have a lot of unreleased songs that would make up a good number of splendid albums. What has made me not release them is time. I am moving with time and strategy because I believe there is a time for everything,” he said.

Meanwhile, fellow artist Edward Litiya, popularly known as Spray Zee, said lack of mentorship and support from established musicians is another challenge affecting upcoming artists.

“Sometimes we lack support from big artists. You record a song but there is no proper guidance. They just tell you to wait, and artists end up releasing awkward songs at the wrong time,” he said.

Spray Zee also blamed poor artist management and financial challenges for delayed releases, saying some musicians struggle to afford music videos and promotional campaigns.

“Sometimes financial problems force artists to release songs without videos. It shows a lack of preparation and some songs end up being kept for years, while others die without ever being released,” he said.

He urged upcoming artists to seek proper guidance and industry knowledge before releasing music.