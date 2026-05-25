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Economist urges youths to turn to farming for reliable income

Hildah Kipatela
By Hildah Kipatela
6

A Lusaka based Economist  has urged youths to take up the drive and effort to cultivate farmland because that is where they can find a source of living. 

Speaking in an interview with Lusaka Star, Kelvin Chisanga explained that farming is a needed tool that produces raw materials used in the manufacturing of many other economic sectors. 

“Farming is as good as mining, tourism, and other key sectors that can be highlighted in any society.” Mr. Chisanga  said. 

He added that farming is a commercial and strategic link between industries, and is a driver of economic growth. 

“There are so many options such as maize, soya beans and even livestock that would be of most value to the youths.” Chisanga stated. 

Meanwhile,an Agriculture expert, Dr Frank Kalyula also noted how young people are now taking part in farming activities more than ever before, as they have realised that it is a good source of income.

He said the Ministry of Agriculture has been deliberately engaging young people and increasing access to finances, which has made for a good opportunity for young people to gain interest in farming.

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