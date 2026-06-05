Lucky Comedy defends attire at church album launch.

Popular comedian Lucky Hangwane, widely known as Lucky Comedy, has defended his attire at a recent church fundraising album launch after facing criticism from some social media users.

Speaking in an interview with Lusaka Star, Hangwane said event organizers invited him because of his influence and ability to attract large crowds, adding that they are fully aware of the image and style associated with his comedy brand.

“People inviting me are not fools. They know I can pull a crowd and they invite me as Lucky Comedy. They even demand for my comedian attire when I put on smart wear,” he said.

The comedian came under scrutiny after appearing in a cropped shirt while serving as master of ceremonies at the event.

However, Hangwane explained that the function was held in a school hall and not inside a church building.

“I had initially dressed formally and later changed into my comedy outfit, which included a jacket and a cropped shirt,” he said.

“When I reached Zimba, I was dressed smartly. At the end of the event, I changed into my comedian attire, which had a jacket and a cropped shirt. I removed the jacket because the hall became hot,” he said.

He expressed disappointment that some people focused more on his clothing than on the purpose of the event, which was a fundraising album launch intended to support a gospel artist.

“Sometimes the work we do is not seen because people focus more on negative comments. It was a fundraising album launch and funds were raised to support the singer,” he said.

Hangwane also dismissed claims that comedians should not be involved in church related events, arguing that such occasions often require influential personalities to help attract attendees and support.

“I don’t see any problem with comedians being invited to church events. Such events need influential people so that people can come and bring money to support the cause,” he said.

The comedian further stated that entertainers are also people of faith and should not be judged solely on their appearance.

“We as comedians go to church and we pray. We are God’s children. My attire didn’t show any nakedness,” he said.

Meanwhile, some members of the public have defended Hangwane, saying there was nothing inappropriate about his outfit and that critics had exaggerated the issue.

First comment said the occasion was an album launch and not a church service, stating that people had blown the matter out of proportion.

Second comment noted that comedians are human beings who also worship and said Hangwane’s presence contributed to the large turnout at the event, with many people attending because of him.