Artist defends burnt lips, Dyed hair criticism.‎

Zambian musician Misheck Musonda Mambwe, popularly known as Trimble M, has dismissed speculation surrounding his burnt looking lips and newly dyed hair, saying he is proud of his natural appearance and personal style despite criticism on social media.

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‎Speaking in an interview with ZMB Talks, Trimple M said he knew a recently shared photograph would attract public attention but chose to post it without using filters because he accepts the way he was created.

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‎”A person just needs to be real and proud of how he was created,” he said.

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‎Triple M also addressed claims that his burnt looking lips are a result of alcohol consumption, saying the photograph did not accurately reflect his appearance.

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‎”In real life, I look better. It was just a picture,” he said.

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‎He further clarified that dyeing his hair was not an attempt to resemble his late father-in-law, Dandy Crazy, but was part of his artistic image.

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‎”An artist needs to be changing looks, not only looking the same every time,” he said.

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‎Meanwhile, some members of the public have defended Trimple M over criticism of his appearance.

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‎The first comment said the writer has a friend whose lips naturally look like Trimple M’s despite never having tasted beer.

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‎The second comment noted that Trimple M is being real and should be blessed for embracing his natural appearance because not everyone is proud of who they are.

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