Solar power can be an easy fix but comes with hidden costs – Yusuf Dodia

A Lusaka-based Economist has cautioned that Zambia’s push for large-scale solar projects could create long-term environmental problems, urging government to prioritize hydroelectric power as a sustainable solution to the country’s energy crisis.

This came after President Hakainde Hichilema commissioned the second phrase of the Chisamba Solar plant yesterday.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, Yusuf Dodia said, solar power can be an easy fix but comes with hidden costs.

“Whenever you do solar power, you need vast amounts of land for panels and huge battery banks to store energy which later become toxic waste, poisoning land and underground water if not properly disposed of,” Dodia said.

He said solar should be treated as a temporary solution for rural areas not connected to the ZESCO grid, rather than as the backbone of Zambia’s energy system.

Dodia emphasized the potential of hydropower citing the Kafue River produces around 2,000 megawatts more than half of Zambia’s electricity.

He further said that hydropower offers a long-term solution with almost zero environmental damage unlike solar, which he described as a bridging system for rural lighting until ZESCO expands nationwide.

Meanwhile, an Energy Expert Noah Kabwita said, government’s fast-tracking of large-scale solar projects and openness to private investment shows that reforms are producing tangible results.

“It proves that the Zambian government is pledged to building an electricity network that can thrive regardless of the unpredictable rainfall,” Kabwita said.

He emphasized that the stability of electricity supply is critical for mining, which consumes vast amounts of power.

He noted that the challenge for solar power is grid modernization and storage capability.

Kabwita added that solar will be a foundational pillar of Zambia’s grid over the next decade as the country aims to hit its target of generating 10,000 megawatts by the next decade.