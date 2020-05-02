‘DORIKA’, ‘SHI MUMBI’ RECONCILE AFTER ROW OVER COMEDY CONCEPT

Bob Nkosha popularly known as Dorika and Aubrey Luo also known as Shi Mumbi have put their concept feud aside ahead of their careers.



This comes after the two top Zambia comedians held a meeting which was chaired by the National Arts Council at Mwayasunka Secondary School in Chisamba.



Dorika had earlier threatened to take legal action against Shi Mumbi over the ownership of copyright of a One Zed Comedy serie titled ‘Shi Mumbi’.



Zambezi Magic recently ceased airing the series after Dorika lodged a claim of ownership of the original concept

