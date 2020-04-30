LEADING ZAMBIAN COMEDIANS IN IMPENDING LEGAL BATTTLES OVER CONCEPT

Renowned comedian Bob Nkosha has threatened to take legal action against Aubrey Luo over copyright ownership of One Zed Serie ‘Shi Mumbi’.



Bob Nkosha popularly known as Dorika revealed that the serie is his idea which he did in 2009 where Aubrey Luo and Caritus Malunga played Shi Mumbi and Kondowe the landlord respectively.



Dorika noted that while working with the duo, the serie was renamed Shi Mambwe due to sensitive issues that rose of defaming a Copperbelt man named Shi Mumbi.



“I have tried to engage Aubrey Luo and the producers of the serie Dope Production to resolve the matter but nothing materialized leaving me with no option but to take legal action for infringement on my copyright” Dorika said.



‘Shi Mumbi’ despite hitting the screens of Zambezi Magic on April 3rd this year, the serie has stopped airing after Dorika through Suba Tafeni and Associates lodged a complaint to Multichoice Zambia Limited which led to it being halted.



Dorika has since notified the National Association of Media Arts (NAMA) in a written letter that ‘Shi Mumbi’ is an infringement of his copyright based on a production done in 2009.



Meanwhile Shi Mumbi alias Aubrey Luo said in 2009 the group commenced recording the serie under the name Shi Mambwe after partnering with Zamcom studios with the view of selling it to Zambia National Broadcasting Services (ZNBC).



“The idea was Zamcom and the group would share the proceeds of the production in 60 percent and 40 percent respectively but Dorika named an exhortant price beyond the national broadcaster’s budget”, Shi Mumbi said.



In the year 2014, Aubrey Luo engaged ladies from Lusaka Play House and started his own production and later called it Shi Mumbi before taking to social media the following year.



Shi Mumbi noted that despite Dorika’s claims of owning the idea of the serie, he will not be given anything.



“I am surprised that he wrote the letter to Zambezi Magic instead of me, let him go and take legal action because as far as I am concerned am unaware of the situation because the letter is not subjected to me”, Shi Mumbi said.



