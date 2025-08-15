Rising female student attacks worries ZANEC

The Zambia National Education Coalition (ZANEC) has expressed deep concern over the growing security threats facing female students from Chainama College of Health Sciences and Levy Mwanawasa Medical University who live in rented accommodation in Mutendere and the Presidential Housing Initiative (PHI).

ZANEC Executive Director, George Hamusunga, stated that many female students are being exposed to attacks by unruly youths, popularly known as “junkies” who roam around residential areas at night to steal phones, laptops, and other valuables.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. Hamusunga attributed the problem to inadequate on-campus accommodation, emphasizing that safe and secure learning environments are an essential part of the right to education.

“Armed with knives, iron bars, pangas, and sticks, these criminals put our students in danger of serious injury, emotional trauma, and, at worst, death,” he added.

Mr. Hamusunga noted that insecure housing undermines learning, mental well-being, and gender equity, and called on the government to extend the provision of safe and adequate accommodation for students in high-risk areas.

He further urged the government to intensify community policing and patrols in the affected areas, and to enforce regulations requiring private boarding house owners to implement strong security measures, including adequate lighting, secure fencing, and trained guards.

Mr. Hamusunga also highlighted the need to encourage partnerships between universities and the private sector to develop affordable and secure student housing near campuses.

“ZANEC remains committed to advancing the safety and well-being of all our learners, which is essential to ensuring the right to education and securing a brighter future for our nation,” Mr. Hamusunga reiterated.