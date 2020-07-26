COPPER QUEENS CAPTAIN LEAVES FOR CHINA, DEFIES COVID-19

Zambia national women’s team captain Barbara Banda has left the country to join her Shanghai Shengli teammates in China.

Banda has been in the country since the 2020 Olympics final round of the two legged match against Cameroon.

Meanwhile, football journalist Bwalya Kapambwe says its high time the Copper Queens captain rejoined teammates in China.

He say that there is nothing wrong for her going back amid COVID-19 because life should continue in the new normal.

What if covid -19 does not end? so we have to know how to live with it, so let us just wish her travelling mercies, Bwalya Kapambwe

He says that Banda is a very good player who has proved her abilities in Zambia and Spain, adding that it is high time she proves herself in China.

