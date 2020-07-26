COPPER QUEENS CAPTAIN LEAVES FOR CHINA, DEFIES COVID-19

Zambia national women’s team captain Barbara Banda has left the country to join her Shanghai Shengli teammates in China.
Banda has been in the country since the 2020 Olympics final round of the two legged match against Cameroon.
Meanwhile, football journalist Bwalya Kapambwe says its high time the Copper Queens captain rejoined teammates in China.
He say that there is nothing wrong for her going back amid COVID-19 because life should continue in the new normal.
What if covid -19 does not end? so we have to know how to live with it, so let us just wish her travelling mercies,Bwalya Kapambwe
He says that Banda is a very good player who has proved her abilities in Zambia and Spain, adding that it is high time she proves herself in China.
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error
|July 22, 2020
|Nkana
|3 - 0
|Zanaco
|Buildcon
|3 - 0
|Nakambala Leopards
|July 19, 2020
|ZESCO United
|1 - 1
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|Buildcon
|1 - 1
|Power Dynamos
|March 8, 2020
|ZESCO United
|1 - 1
|Green Buffaloes
|Kabwe YSA
|0 - 1
|Lumwana Radiants
|March 7, 2020
|Red Arrows
|0 - 3
|Mufulira Wanderers
|Lusaka Dynamos
|2 - 1
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|Nkana
|1 - 0
|Kabwe Warriors
|Green Eagles
|1 - 2
|NAPSA Stars
|Nkwazi
|0 - 0
|Power Dynamos
|March 4, 2020
|Lumwana Radiants
|0 - 0
|ZESCO United
|March 1, 2020
|ZESCO United
|1 - 1
|Power Dynamos
|Forest Rangers
|2 - 1
|Lumwana Radiants
|Kabwe YSA
|2 - 3
|NAPSA Stars
|February 29, 2020
|Green Eagles
|2 - 1
|Mufulira Wanderers
|Red Arrows
|0 - 2
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Nkwazi
|0 - 2
|Green Buffaloes
|Kabwe Warriors
|2 - 0
|Nakambala Leopards
|February 23, 2020
|NAPSA Stars
|2 - 1
|ZESCO United
|July 18, 2020
|Forest Rangers
|13:00
|Zanaco
|July 26, 2020
|Zanaco
|13:00
|Nkwazi
|July 29, 2020
|Green Eagles
|00:00
|Zanaco
|July 31, 2020
|NAPSA Stars
|13:00
|Buildcon
|August 1, 2020
|Lumwana Radiants
|00:00
|Kabwe Warriors
|Lusaka Dynamos
|11:00
|ZESCO United
|Red Arrows
|13:00
|Nkana
|August 2, 2020
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|00:00
|Green Eagles
|Nakambala Leopards
|00:00
|Zanaco
|Mufulira Wanderers
|00:00
|Nkwazi
|Green Buffaloes
|00:00
|Kabwe YSA
|Power Dynamos
|13:00
|Forest Rangers
|August 5, 2020
|Buildcon
|00:00
|Green Buffaloes
|Forest Rangers
|00:00
|NAPSA Stars
|Kabwe Warriors
|00:00
|Power Dynamos
|Nkana
|00:00
|Nakambala Leopards
|Nkwazi
|00:00
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|July 22, 2020
|Liverpool
|5 - 3
|Chelsea
|Manchester United
|1 - 1
|West Ham United
|July 21, 2020
|Aston Villa
|1 - 0
|Arsenal
|Watford
|0 - 4
|Manchester City
|July 20, 2020
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|2 - 0
|Crystal Palace
|Sheffield United
|0 - 1
|Everton
|Brighton & Hov…
|0 - 0
|Newcastle United
|July 19, 2020
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3 - 0
|Leicester City
|AFC Bournemouth
|0 - 2
|Southampton
|July 18, 2020
|Norwich City
|0 - 2
|Burnley
|July 17, 2020
|West Ham United
|3 - 1
|Watford
|July 16, 2020
|Southampton
|1 - 1
|Brighton & Hov…
|Crystal Palace
|0 - 2
|Manchester United
|Leicester City
|2 - 0
|Sheffield United
|Everton
|1 - 1
|Aston Villa
|July 15, 2020
|Arsenal
|2 - 1
|Liverpool
|Newcastle United
|1 - 3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Manchester City
|2 - 1
|AFC Bournemouth
|Burnley
|1 - 1
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|July 14, 2020
|Chelsea
|1 - 0
|Norwich City
|July 26, 2020
|Arsenal
|15:00
|Watford
|Burnley
|15:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|Chelsea
|15:00
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Crystal Palace
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Everton
|15:00
|AFC Bournemouth
|Leicester City
|15:00
|Manchester United
|Manchester City
|15:00
|Norwich City
|Newcastle United
|15:00
|Liverpool
|Southampton
|15:00
|Sheffield United
|West Ham United
|15:00
|Aston Villa
Department of Media and Communication Studies The University of Zambia Great East Road Campus E-Mail, Twitter, Facebook Mobile Number: +260-964-038739 +260-976-516733 Telephone: +260-211-290035