THIS MALAWIAN ARTIST PRAISES ZAMBIA IN NEW SINGLE

Top Malawian Gospel artist Patience Namadingo has applauded Zambia’s scenic beauty and its citizens in his new single titled ‘Musuma’.



In ‘Musuma’ which in means ‘He or she is good’ Patience Namadingo explains how blessed the country is by mentioning people and places.



The first verse talks about how impossible it is to set eyes off the beautiful Zambian girls like Lubasi, Natasha, Mutinta and Chansa just to mention a few.

Patience Namadingo at Waterfalls mall in Lusaka, Zambia.



The vocalist talks about how he yearns to meet Zambian artists like Slap dee, Mumba Yachi, Wezi and James Sakala among others on his second visit into the country.



He also talks about how he wants to visit towns like Ndola, Lusaka, Kitwe, Livingstone and Chipata and many others.



He got a huge following by a number of Zambian fans after he collaborated with on a Malawian choral group called Mitengeli on a song titled Ndalama early this year.



The song was accompanied by visuals showing Patience Namadingo donning a Chipolopolo football jersey.



Namadingo stormed the Malawian music scene with his debut album entitled ‘Goseni’ in 2007, then ‘Tiri ndi Yesu’ in 2010 which become the number one selling gospel album between the time of its release and 2012.

