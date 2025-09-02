back to top
HomeEntertainmentDizmo blasts Boomplay over royalties

Dizmo blasts Boomplay over royalties

Nancy Munsaka
By Nancy Munsaka
29

Celebrated Zambian Rapper Ephraim Kasonde, popularly known as Dizmo says music streaming platform Boomplay has failed to pay Zambian artists their royalties due to its limited revenue model in the country.

Appearing on DJ Pressure T’s podcast, Dizmo revealed that he too has not received his royalties from the platform, attributing the challenge to how Boomplay generates its income.

He explained that most of Boomplay’s revenue comes from advertising by companies such as Trade Kings, rather than from music subscriptions.

Dizmo added that, unlike in Nigeria where users are accustomed to using credit cards to pay for music, many Zambians are still lagging behind in adopting such payment methods.

He noted that this makes it difficult for the platform to generate sufficient revenue to pay local artists.

“Where will the money to pay artists come from if people are streaming free music on Boomplay here in Zambia?” Dizmo questioned.

The hip-hop hitmaker further stated that artists in other countries were facing similar challenges, with some even pulling their music off the platform.

Dizmo urged Zambian fans to support musicians by using other digital streaming services such as Apple Music, Spotify, and iTunes, which he said pay artists fairly and on time.

Previous article
Macky 2 reflects on hip-hop rivalry with Slapdee
Nancy Munsaka
Nancy Munsaka
Related articles

Welcome to UNZA Dept of Media and Communication Studies

Learn more about us at unza.zm

Visit our Department

From the archive

UNZA graduate redefins student athlete success

In a remarkable display of determination and resilience, Selina Nsofu, University of Zambia (UNZA) graduate, at the recent 54th Graduation has shattered expectations and...

LgWSC COMPLETES 95% PHASE ONE OF PREPAID WATER METER INSTALLATION

GBV CASES CONTINUE TO RISE-Dr. Ponga

Load more

From the archive

Popular articles

Navigation

A Teaching Newspaper for the Department of Media and Communication Studies

The University of Zambia (UNZA)

Contact

The University of Zambia
Dept of Media and Communication Studies
Great East Road Campus
PO Box 32379
Lusaka, Zambia

Mobile 1: +260 964 038739
Mobile 2: +260 976 516733
Telephone: +260 211 290035

Follow us

Authors | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service