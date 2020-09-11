UNZASU SPEAKS ON BEHALF OF DEREGISTERED STUDENTS

The University of Zambia Students Union (UNZASU) says the fate of all deregistered students will be known when it engages both the Ministry of Higher Education and the institution management.

UNZASU President Shadrick Mumba said the union will engage all the relevant stakeholders to ensure that the problem is sorted out.

We will only make a conclusive decision as UNZASU on the matter when we talk to management, Mr. Mumba said.

Meanwhile, an affected student Felix Katongo said management should understand that the Coronavirus pandemic has made life difficult for parents, resulting in the failure to pay the tuition fees on time.

I was deregistered from school because I failed to pay 25 percent of my tuition fees, Mr. Katongo said.

Mr. Katongo further said that a lot of students are failing to access the E-learning platform, which is the only means through which non-final year students can learn.

He said management’s decision on the matter will have consequences that will affect the students.

On August 25, 2020, the University of Zambia (UNZA) Management issued a notice which stated that registered students who have not paid the second instalment of 25 percent tuition fees will be deregistered by September 4, 2020.

The notice further stated that once students are deregistered, they will be unable to access the E-learning platform.

Related

Comments

comments