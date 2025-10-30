MAG44 to stop releasing music albums

Celebrated Gospel Rapper Magnus Mando popularly known as MAG44, has announced that his upcoming album, set to launch on December 13, will be his last.

MAG44 attributed his decision to the cost of producing albums, not just financially, but also the toll it takes on his time and family life.

According to his official Facebook page post monitored by Lusaka, today, MAG44 said he wants to produce more artists and nurture new talents.

“My main line of work is being a music producer. That’s my biggest earner and my biggest passion in the creative space,” he said.

MAG44 added that he wants to Focus on his music school (loop college) and podcast dumped “Truth Tuesday” so as to explore other ways of art that can help develop the industry.

He believes that this ventures would allow him to explore innovative ways to contribute to the industry and stay relevant in the ever changing landscape of music.

MAG44 however, said he will still be releasing music in form of singles.

”This is not the last time I am releasing music, Its just the last time I am releasing a body of work like an album. I will still release singles, collaborative projects and maybe an ep,” he said.

MAG44 hints that he might just release more music than ever before since now it will be singles instead of albums.