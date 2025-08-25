Macky 2 reflects on hip-hop rivalry with Slapdee

In 2010, the Zambian music industry witnessed one of its most talked about rivalries between Mark Mulaza Kaira and Mwila Musonda popularly known as Marcky 2 and Slapdee respectively.

The two were at the peak of their rising dominance in Zambian hip-hop and their competition created a major buzz among fans, with Kopala Swag loyalists standing behind Macky 2, while XYZ Entertainment supporters defended Slapdee.

This division made the rivalry one of the most defining moments in Zambian music industry history, and when it came to music awards, the artists shared the spoils.

But now, the rivalry between the duo has cultiminated into respect and brotherhood, arguably bringing a decade of music battles to an end.

“Sometimes nganaikala ndapishamo( when I sit down, I start thinking on my own)… all the battles, the music, the crowds, and the noise we created back when Zambian hip-hop was still finding its feet,” Macky 2 writes in his latest single released on Monday, August 25, 2025, titled Dear Slapdee.

“2010 feels like a lifetime ago, doesn’t it? We were young, hungry and maybe a little reckless. Rivals? Absolutely. But look at us now.”

He stated that the fierce competition and rivalry they had in music built foundations, culture and respect, which eventually culminated in brotherhood.

“We didn’t just make music… we built foundations. We turned competition into culture. And somewhere along the way, rivalry turned into respect. Respect turned into brotherhood. That’s not just growth… that’s legacy,” Marcky 2 emphasised.

The veteran musician explained that the song, Dear Slapdee is not meant to glorify the past but to acknowledge the present state of the Zambian music industry.

“This song is not to over-glorify the past, but to acknowledge the present. The fire we had at 20? It burns differently now. I get it. The industry changes. Priorities shift,” he reflected.

Macky 2 admitted that at times, it may feel as though the passion for music is not as strong as it once was, and that the younger generation often forgets the foundations laid by pioneers.

“Some days, it might even feel like the love isn’t as loud as it once was. Like the new generation doesn’t see the shoulders they stand on. That weight is real,” he said.

Macky 2 emphasized the continued importance of Slapdee’s role in shaping Zambian music despite the hurdles.

“Zambian music still needs you. Not the ‘young and hungry’ you, but the YOU who’s lived it. The you who knows where the cracks in the foundation are,” he added.

“The you (Slapdee) who understands that this culture we built isn’t just music… it’s responsibility.”

The Kopala Swag founder further highlighted that he and Slapdee, along with other early pioneers, transformed Zambian music from a dream into a movement.

However, Macky 2 cautioned that the legacy of Zambian music cannot survive on nostalgia alone, which is a sentimental longing or wistful affection for the past.

“Movements don’t survive on nostalgia alone… They survive when the OGs (Originals) stay visible. When we mentor, when we create, when we remind everyone why this matters. Even when it’s hard. Makamaka when it’s hard,” Macky 2 stressed.

He urged Slapdee to rediscover the purpose that once drove their artistry, reminding him of the impact he still carries in inspiring the younger generation across Lusaka, the Copperbelt, and beyond.

“I’m not asking you to chase the old hunger. I’m asking you to reignite the old purpose. Your voice and your presence still shift rooms. Still inspire kids in Lusaka, Kopala, and other places who don’t even know they’re walking on paths we paved,” he noted.

“This is not about motivation. It’s about duty. To the culture. To the dream we fought for. To the Zambia we made louder. Let’s keep showing them how it’s done. Not because we have to… but because we built this.”

Co – authored by Gerald Mambwe