CHANDA MBAO MAINTAINS INTERNATIONAL BRILLIANCE

After a burst to success on Chanda Mbao’s last single titled money gang that has received massive airplay on Africa’s largest music platform Trace Africa, the rapper has maintained his momentum since then.

The hip-hop hop star partnered with XYZ Entertainment heavyweight Slap Dee on a jam called ‘Too much’.

Chanda Mbao (in demin jacket) and Slap Dee during the video shoot of Too much in Matero, Lusaka.

The Chase Iyan produced project has taken the Hip-hop scenes by storm and topped the Trace Africa’s Top 10 Hip Hop chart.

Chanda Mbao took to social media to thank his fans for their support rendered to his music movement.

The Too much hitmaker has worked with a number of renowned hip hop artists on the region such as Mozambican Lay Lizzy and South Africa’s De Les from among others.

Chanda has propelled himself to the next level with ” too much” which is undeniable and has gradually climbed the ladders to international relevance.

Chanda Mbao-Too much Ft Slap Dee

