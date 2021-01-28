ZSA COURT RENOVATION PROJECTS PUT ON HOLD

Zambia Squash Association (ZSA) has attributed the halting of its 2021 plans to lack of funds.
Speaking in an interview with UNZA Radio, ZSA General Secretary Chomba Mwansa said the current COVID-19 period has made it difficult for both the government and private organizations to find financial aid and have it’s courts re-vamped.
That project did not take off due to lack of sponsorship and the [pandemic] also restricted our movements, hence all activities were suspended,Mwansa.
He said the target amount to renovate the dilapidated courts was k200,000 and hopes that various stakeholders would come on board.
And Mwansa also disclosed that currently, the country has over twenty-two squash courts but only three have been struggling to continue with sporting activities as the rest are inactive due to the on-going pandemic.
Meanwhile, ZSA coach and player Enos Mwale also noted the lack of support from the government as the major setback.
Since last year, we have been facing challenges like sponsorship and lack of tournaments on both sides…due to this same issue of COVID-19,Mwale.
Mwale has since called on the government and private investors to support the game during these trying times.
|January 27, 2021
|NAPSA Stars
|1 - 2
|Kabwe Warriors
|Forest Rangers
|0 - 0
|Lumwana Radiants
|Green Eagles
|2 - 0
|Red Arrows
|January 24, 2021
|Buildcon
|1 - 1
|Green Eagles
|January 23, 2021
|Forest Rangers
|2 - 1
|Red Arrows
|Lumwana Radiants
|0 - 0
|Prison Leopards
|Young Green Eagles
|2 - 1
|Nkwazi
|Kabwe Warriors
|1 - 0
|Kitwe United
|Lusaka Dynamos
|2 - 0
|Nkana
|NAPSA Stars
|1 - 1
|Indeni
|January 22, 2021
|Zanaco
|3 - 0
|Green Buffaloes
|January 20, 2021
|ZESCO United
|0 - 1
|Nkwazi
|NAPSA Stars
|2 - 2
|Forest Rangers
|January 17, 2021
|Nkana
|1 - 2
|ZESCO United
|Green Eagles
|1 - 1
|Young Green Eagles
|January 16, 2021
|Indeni
|0 - 1
|Buildcon
|Prison Leopards
|2 - 0
|Forest Rangers
|Kitwe United
|0 - 0
|Lumwana Radiants
|Red Arrows
|2 - 2
|NAPSA Stars
|Green Buffaloes
|2 - 0
|Kabwe Warriors
|December 30, 2020
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|January 9, 2021
|Nkana
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|January 20, 2021
|Green Eagles
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|January 30, 2021
|Nkwazi
|13:00
|Buildcon
|Indeni
|13:00
|Forest Rangers
|Green Eagles
|13:00
|NAPSA Stars
|Red Arrows
|13:00
|Lumwana Radiants
|Prison Leopards
|13:00
|Kabwe Warriors
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Kitwe United
|13:00
|Zanaco
|Power Dynamos
|13:00
|Green Buffaloes
|January 31, 2021
|Nkana
|13:00
|Young Green Eagles
|February 3, 2021
|Kitwe United
|00:00
|NAPSA Stars
|Nkwazi
|00:00
|Nkana
|Lusaka Dynamos
|00:00
|Green Eagles
|February 17, 2021
|Lusaka Dynamos
|00:00
|Power Dynamos
|February 24, 2021
|Power Dynamos
|00:00
|Kitwe United
|January 28, 2021
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1 - 3
|Liverpool
|January 27, 2021
|Manchester United
|1 - 2
|Sheffield United
|Everton
|1 - 1
|Leicester City
|Brighton & Hov…
|0 - 0
|Fulham
|Chelsea
|0 - 0
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Burnley
|3 - 2
|Aston Villa
|January 26, 2021
|Southampton
|1 - 3
|Arsenal
|West Bromwich Albion
|0 - 5
|Manchester City
|Crystal Palace
|2 - 3
|West Ham United
|Newcastle United
|1 - 2
|Leeds United
|January 23, 2021
|Aston Villa
|2 - 0
|Newcastle United
|January 21, 2021
|Liverpool
|0 - 1
|Burnley
|January 20, 2021
|Fulham
|1 - 2
|Manchester United
|Manchester City
|2 - 0
|Aston Villa
|January 19, 2021
|Leicester City
|2 - 0
|Chelsea
|West Ham United
|2 - 1
|West Bromwich Albion
|January 18, 2021
|Arsenal
|3 - 0
|Newcastle United
|January 17, 2021
|Manchester City
|4 - 0
|Crystal Palace
|Liverpool
|0 - 0
|Manchester United
|Sheffield United
|1 - 3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|December 28, 2020
|Everton
|00:00
|Manchester City
|January 3, 2021
|Burnley
|00:00
|Fulham
|January 13, 2021
|Aston Villa
|00:00
|Tottenham Hotspur
|January 17, 2021
|Aston Villa
|00:00
|Everton
|January 20, 2021
|Leeds United
|00:00
|Southampton
|January 30, 2021
|Everton
|12:30
|Newcastle United
|Crystal Palace
|15:00
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Manchester City
|15:00
|Sheffield United
|West Bromwich Albion
|15:00
|Fulham
|Arsenal
|17:30
|Manchester United
|Southampton
|20:00
|Aston Villa
|January 31, 2021
|Chelsea
|12:00
|Burnley
|Leicester City
|14:00
|Leeds United
|West Ham United
|16:30
|Liverpool
|Brighton & Hov…
|19:15
|Tottenham Hotspur
|February 2, 2021
|Sheffield United
|18:00
|West Bromwich Albion
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|18:00
|Arsenal
|Manchester United
|20:15
|Southampton
|Newcastle United
|20:15
|Crystal Palace
