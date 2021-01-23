ZBF POSTPONES INTERPROVINCIAL TOURNAMENT

The Zambia Boxing Federation (ZBF) has postponed the interprovincial tournament that was due to take place this weekend.

Speaking during an interview with UNZA radio, ZBF Secretary General Brighton Chomba said the federation has had successful gathering while still adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

This weekend we were supposed to have one [interprovincial tournament] but because of the death of Mr. Mwamba [ Exodus Boxing Stables Promoter Anthony Mwamba] it has been cancelled and rescheduled to next week, Mwamba.

He said that when the country was locked down due to the pandemic, boxers were training as individuals in separate gymnasiums until they went into camp in the first week of November.

Chomba said boxers are training individually under supervision of relevant boxing officials and will continue to do so until the end of the pandemic.

He has since called the Ministry of Sport and Recreation as well as other stakeholders to ensure that relevant attention is given to the boxing club left by late Coach Mwamba.

Related

Comments

comments