ZBF POSTPONES INTERPROVINCIAL TOURNAMENT

The Zambia Boxing Federation (ZBF) has postponed the interprovincial tournament that was due to take place this weekend.
Speaking during an interview with UNZA radio, ZBF Secretary General Brighton Chomba said the federation has had successful gathering while still adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.
This weekend we were supposed to have one [interprovincial tournament] but because of the death of Mr. Mwamba [ Exodus Boxing Stables Promoter Anthony Mwamba] it has been cancelled and rescheduled to next week,Mwamba.
He said that when the country was locked down due to the pandemic, boxers were training as individuals in separate gymnasiums until they went into camp in the first week of November.
Chomba said boxers are training individually under supervision of relevant boxing officials and will continue to do so until the end of the pandemic.
He has since called the Ministry of Sport and Recreation as well as other stakeholders to ensure that relevant attention is given to the boxing club left by late Coach Mwamba.
|January 22, 2021
|Zanaco
|3 - 0
|Green Buffaloes
|January 20, 2021
|ZESCO United
|0 - 1
|Nkwazi
|NAPSA Stars
|2 - 2
|Forest Rangers
|January 17, 2021
|Green Eagles
|1 - 1
|Young Green Eagles
|Nkana
|1 - 2
|ZESCO United
|January 16, 2021
|Indeni
|0 - 1
|Buildcon
|Prison Leopards
|2 - 0
|Forest Rangers
|Kitwe United
|0 - 0
|Lumwana Radiants
|Red Arrows
|2 - 2
|NAPSA Stars
|Green Buffaloes
|2 - 0
|Kabwe Warriors
|January 15, 2021
|Nkwazi
|0 - 0
|Lusaka Dynamos
|January 13, 2021
|Lumwana Radiants
|1 - 0
|NAPSA Stars
|Nkana
|2 - 1
|Red Arrows
|January 10, 2021
|NAPSA Stars
|2 - 1
|Prison Leopards
|Forest Rangers
|4 - 0
|Kitwe United
|January 9, 2021
|Young Green Eagles
|1 - 1
|Indeni
|Lumwana Radiants
|1 - 0
|Green Buffaloes
|Buildcon
|1 - 2
|Red Arrows
|January 8, 2021
|Kabwe Warriors
|1 - 2
|Zanaco
|December 30, 2020
|Prison Leopards
|2 - 0
|Nkana
|December 30, 2020
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|January 9, 2021
|Nkana
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|January 20, 2021
|Green Eagles
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|January 23, 2021
|NAPSA Stars
|11:00
|Indeni
|Lusaka Dynamos
|13:00
|Nkana
|Kabwe Warriors
|13:00
|Kitwe United
|Young Green Eagles
|13:00
|Nkwazi
|Lumwana Radiants
|13:00
|Prison Leopards
|Forest Rangers
|13:00
|Red Arrows
|January 24, 2021
|Buildcon
|13:00
|Green Eagles
|January 27, 2021
|Green Eagles
|00:00
|Red Arrows
|Forest Rangers
|00:00
|Lumwana Radiants
|Kabwe Warriors
|00:00
|NAPSA Stars
|February 3, 2021
|Kitwe United
|00:00
|NAPSA Stars
|Nkwazi
|00:00
|Nkana
|Lusaka Dynamos
|00:00
|Green Eagles
|February 10, 2021
|Power Dynamos
|00:00
|Green Buffaloes
|February 17, 2021
|Lusaka Dynamos
|00:00
|Power Dynamos
|February 24, 2021
|Power Dynamos
|00:00
|Kitwe United
|January 21, 2021
|Liverpool
|0 - 1
|Burnley
|January 20, 2021
|Fulham
|1 - 2
|Manchester United
|Manchester City
|2 - 0
|Aston Villa
|January 19, 2021
|Leicester City
|2 - 0
|Chelsea
|West Ham United
|2 - 1
|West Bromwich Albion
|January 18, 2021
|Arsenal
|3 - 0
|Newcastle United
|January 17, 2021
|Manchester City
|4 - 0
|Crystal Palace
|Liverpool
|0 - 0
|Manchester United
|Sheffield United
|1 - 3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|January 16, 2021
|Leicester City
|2 - 0
|Southampton
|Fulham
|0 - 1
|Chelsea
|West Ham United
|1 - 0
|Burnley
|Leeds United
|0 - 1
|Brighton & Hov…
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|2 - 3
|West Bromwich Albion
|January 14, 2021
|Arsenal
|0 - 0
|Crystal Palace
|January 13, 2021
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1 - 1
|Fulham
|Manchester City
|1 - 0
|Brighton & Hov…
|January 12, 2021
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1 - 2
|Everton
|Burnley
|0 - 1
|Manchester United
|Sheffield United
|1 - 0
|Newcastle United
|December 28, 2020
|Everton
|00:00
|Manchester City
|January 3, 2021
|Burnley
|00:00
|Fulham
|January 13, 2021
|Aston Villa
|00:00
|Tottenham Hotspur
|January 17, 2021
|Aston Villa
|00:00
|Everton
|January 20, 2021
|Leeds United
|00:00
|Southampton
|January 23, 2021
|Aston Villa
|20:00
|Newcastle United
|January 26, 2021
|Crystal Palace
|18:00
|West Ham United
|Newcastle United
|18:00
|Leeds United
|West Bromwich Albion
|20:15
|Manchester City
|Southampton
|20:15
|Arsenal
|January 27, 2021
|Burnley
|18:00
|Aston Villa
|Chelsea
|18:00
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Brighton & Hov…
|19:30
|Fulham
|Everton
|20:15
|Leicester City
|Manchester United
|20:15
|Sheffield United
|January 28, 2021
|Tottenham Hotspur
|20:00
|Liverpool
