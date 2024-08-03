‘Women hockey team in need of sponsorship’

The Zambia Hockey Association (ZAHA) has appealed to well wishers to sponsor the Zambia women’s Hockey team ahead of the 2025 Central South Africa Qualifiers Africa Cup of Nations (ACN 2025).
ZAHA Vice President,Valentine Ziba said that the association needs approximately K250 000 for logistics and expenses, noting that the association is currently facing financial challenges.
“We have written to the government, we are waiting to hear from them and definitely they have given us up to this coming week they will respond to us and we have also reached out to the corporate world but we were told that we should have communicated with them sooner,” Ziba said in an interview with Lusaka Star.
He however said the team is prepared for the upcoming qualifiers,adding that the players have been training for three months.
“And we are very sure that they are going to qualify for the next edition for the Africa Cup so all we are asking is for well wishers to even come out as individuals and sponsor the girls at individual level for transport going and coming back or maybe accomdation,” Ziba said.
Meanwhile, Zambia Women’s Hockey team coach Samuel Tagwireyi is inviting the hockey community to participate in an upcoming fundraising event aimed at raising funds for the women’s Hockey team .
Tagwireyi disclosed that the fundraising will run from Saturday ,August 3rd to Monday, 5th August next week at the Olympic Youth Development Center ( OYDC) .
“If we have more money from the fundraising it will be used for the projects of getting equipments and education for the girls.”
He added that the Central South Africa Qualifiers 2025 comprises teams such as the host Zimbabwe, Eswatini, Namibia, Malawi and Zambia and will run from August 17 to 24,2024.