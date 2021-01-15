ZAMBIAN TEQBALL ON THE RISE

The Zambia Teqball Association President Dickson Jere has expressed happiness at the rate at which the sport is mushrooming in the country.
He said the association has so far registered more than 40 clubs across the county and hopes to register more.
A year has clocked since teqball was launched into the country and it has already been ranked top 6 in Africa,Jere.
Jere added that depending how the pandemic progressed, the federation hopes to launch their league by mid of this year.
Depending on how the government will respond to allow full participation of sports in the midst of this pandemic, we hope to begin competitive games for teqball,Jere.
He added that the federation is yet to finalise a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Education to popularise the sport in schools.
Meanwhile, Olympic Youth Development Centre (OYDC) teqball coach Richard Mulenga said the team and players are doing well and training has been successful.
Teqball has a [very] good future, looking at how skillful and passionate the young people who have taken up the sport are,Mulenga.
Mulenga said he is confident that his team will soar to great heights and bring glory to our mother land.
We are calling interested sponsors to come on board with us to help the sport grow in time,Mulenga.
He has called upon other growing clubs across the country to passionately embrace the sport to help facilitate appropriate growth of the sector.
